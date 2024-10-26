I wrote a brief post on conspiratorial topics and have discussed the JFK hit, the global rackets, free-energy suppression, and other topics. For the people that I seek, they need to have a relatively sophisticated understanding of these issues. They do not need to be rocket scientists, but they need worldliness, keen discernment, and ideally some experience with some of the issues. Otherwise, it is all armchair awareness, which is usually not enough to reach productive understandings. There are a million rabbit holes to nowhere that beckon for newcomers to these issues, and I have seen many people disappear down them, never to be seen again, as they lived in a world of delusion, tabloid-level rumors, flimsy “evidence” with wild interpretations, and so on (QAnon was a good recent example). I have watched people go insane when encountering these topics. People need to have both feet firmly on the ground to productively engage these issues. I have already had to ban two armchair conspiracists at Substack, and I have a little trepidation for making the coming posts, as the crazies can come running. But here goes.

My recent posts on Ed Herman’s life and work saw me reread Ed’s final chapter of his research project on the Srebrenica massacre, which I had not read in years. Not only was Osama bin Laden repeatedly seen in Bosnia in 1994, but so were two men identified as 9/11 hijackers, as well as the “mastermind” of the 9/11 terror attacks. I recently wrote about Chris Black’s revelation that bin Laden was not only in Kosovo in 1998-1999, leading the Islamic fighters, under American military supervision, but Slobodan Milošević called Bill Clinton to have him remove bin Laden from Kosovo, and Clinton refused to. Milošević was highly skeptical that the man who was protected by the sitting American president in 1999, who had been a CIA asset for nearly 20 years by that time, organized the 9/11 terror attacks a couple of years later. Something stinks to high heaven about the 9/11 terror attacks. As I was editing my recent essay, a friend gave me credible information that somebody saw the plan for 9/11 on Dick Cheney’s desk. Nothing would surprise me about 9/11. Even Noam Chomsky, who dismissed all conspiracy theories around 9/11, said that 9/11 was a gift from heaven for the neocons, who had openly wished for something like 9/11. Was it all too convenient?

The USA lost its sanity after 9/11, and I withdrew from public interaction for several years, beginning in early 2002, when the attacks on me became so crazed and vicious. I spent 100 hours or so (maybe 200 by now) looking into the 9/11 evidence, and plenty does not add up. But I also encountered plenty of conspiracist craziness, such as no planes hit the World Trade Center buildings (it was all a hologram), etc. That is a standard problem when poking into such issues: the official explanations are full of holes, there is plenty to be suspicious of, but then conspiracists get involved and spin the most elaborate yarns possible but provide literally no credible evidence for their claims. That armchair conspiracist that I had to ban, who argued that the JFK hit was an elaborate hoax, yet provided zero evidence for his claim, is an example. That is common, for conspiracists to peddle their rubbish to me, and when I don’t buy it, they insult me. The other conspiracist that I banned did the same thing, as well as a free-energy inventor. This is a very common pattern of behavior, and I waste as little time as possible with such people and I would not be at Substack unless I could ban them. I rarely hesitate to ban such people anymore, and I can usually tell in their first comment where it is heading.

It is possible to approach these topics as a scientist who adduces and weighs evidence, who accepts when a hypothesis has been falsified, and keeps a level head about it without resorting to the crass and crazed tactics of Orwellian “skeptics” who do nothing but defend the Establishment.

One “coincidence” that I noticed was that the JFK hit was a fake assassination attempt that turned into a real one. For 9/11, there were numerous training exercises enacted on 9/11, including a hijacked plane, which seems to have confused some of the people who could have made an early response to the 9/11 planes. There was a bombing-simulation exercise as the 7-7 London subway bombings were being carried out. Is that a standard spook modus operandi? What are the odds of such “coincidences”? And they were all immediately attributed to the usual suspects: a communist for JFK and Islamic terrorists after the Soviet Union collapsed.

I don’t know what the ultimate truth is, but the John Tower conversation, which I have no doubt was genuine, means that Oswald did not kill JFK, and that is enough for me. The revelations of 9/11 suspects in Yugoslavia, helping the American cause of tearing Yugoslavia apart, make me highly suspicious of the USA’s possible involvement in 9/11 (especially the CIA), which was the justification for an imperial rampage and the curtailment of many civil rights. It was also a prelude to the militarized response to COVID-19, which very likely came out of a biowarfare lab, and the COVID-19 response in the USA was “coincidentally” the biggest transfer of wealth in world history, from the working class to the elite.

It is very legitimate to wonder how connected those might be. I am skeptical, however, that the global elite were very involved in those events. The may have been, but I saw organized suppression emanate from all levels of the USA’s power structure, as they all play the same game. The biggest problem is how easily the herd is manipulated. I am nearly the only person in my circles who did not get the COVID vaccine. All “responsible” Americans stepped right up to be guinea pigs of Big Pharma and attacked anybody who failed to, including Noam, very sadly. It would not surprise me at all if Noam’s stroke was from the vaccine. My friend’s brain cancer likely is, another friend was crippled by the vaccine, and it killed his mother. I have been besieged with tales of vaccine injuries, and I never asked for them. People around me volunteered them, knowing that I would not scoff and consider them crazy. About 100 million Americans were discernably injured by the COVID vaccine, with several hundred thousand deaths, and it is all being covered up with the help of a very compliant media that turned up the propaganda and censorship to new levels.

The conspiracist mindset is a tribal one, explaining all of our woes as the result of evildoers from outside their in-groups, and failing to take any personal responsibility for the state of affairs. This is going to take quite a few posts, as I cover many conspiratorial topics.