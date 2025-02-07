My initial orientation to the energy issue was my mentor’s engine, which was considered the world’s best for powering an automobile. The year was 1974, I was 15 when that engine began making the news, and that was when I began having my energy dreams. I met Dennis Lee in 1986, who had just made the greatest effort ever to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace, as he tried to carpet his home state with the world’s best heating system. The year before I met Dennis, my mentor was building a vapor-injection carburetor before he learned that corporate America owned all of the patents on them. They all knew very well about high-MPG carburetors, but there was an immense conspiracy to keep them off the market. In 1996, a corporate coworker told me about his Justice Department days and how Detroit’s automobile companies kept vapor-injection carburetors off the market, in cahoots with the oil companies. These were not “conspiracy theories” but conspiracy realities.

I had my first stint with Dennis in the pursuit of free energy, in which my life was wrecked and Dennis was lucky to survive. I eventually learned about Sparky Sweet and his free-energy device, and my close friend got an underground exotic technology show in which free energy and antigravity technologies were demonstrated. In my second stint with Dennis, I nearly went to prison for my trouble, but the biggest issue for me was that I no longer really believed in the businessman’s path to free energy. The perils and temptations were simply too great for that approach to work, no matter how heroic and brilliant Dennis, or anybody, was. In 2003-2004, I helped Brian O’Leary mount a free-energy awareness effort, which was a disaster, and I was permanently cured of any and all mass-movement efforts on the free-energy issue. They did not aim high enough. The effort requires far more collective integrity and sentience than those approaches amassed.

In 2006, I was in the throes of my monster of a midlife crisis when Dennis arrived at my house unannounced, to invite me to the White House, as George Bush the Second’s energy advisor planned an eve-of-the-election demonstration of Dennis’s technologies, the centerpiece of which was a vapor-injection carburetor. It was like I had come full circle over the previous 32 years, beginning and ending with wringing more energy from a gallon of gasoline.

Last summer, I wrote an account of that White House invitation, so there is no need to go into much detail here. Before it was over, David Rockefeller got involved and Dennis was soon banned from the energy industry in the USA. As I read the federal government’s charges (which artfully lied about the past, as usual), I thanked my lucky stars that I turned down Dennis’s invitation, or my life would have been wrecked once again. That path will not work. Our world is far too corrupt, from top to bottom, for that approach to work, not with the weak allies that the public has proven to be.

I have been repeatedly invited to get involved with Steven Greer’s latest effort, but I will watch from afar. I am doing something different, and I know who I am looking for.