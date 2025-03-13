As I have done with my other series, this will summarize my series of posts on how I came to my approach for helping to manifest the biggest event in the human journey. This post will only link to that series of posts. I do this summary partly so that when I update my pinned post that summarizes this Substack site, it will make the process easier. That update is coming soon.

I began this series by discussing my family background, with a grandfather who was a poet from Kansas and a father whose IQ is way up there in the genius range. I was born in 1958 in Seattle and raised to carry on the family’s intellectual tradition, but I was also raised with the racism and bigotry that was endemic in history’s most racist nation.

I was put into “gifted” classes from a young age, but my upbringing was fairly normal for the times, until I was 12 and my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. It was the beginning of my awakening process, and part of that process was also realizing that almost nobody wanted to hear about it, as they were addicted to their unhealthy diets, even when they knew that their diets were killing them.

I was raised during the Vietnam War years, and I had no idea what an imperial undertaking it was. I was stuffed full of imperial propaganda while growing up, such as going to a grammar school named for a genocidal “saint.” I read the daily paper since age nine, but I had no idea that I was being brainwashed. I was raised in a military community and was encouraged to become a soldier, as all the men in my family became, and I nearly went to the Air Force Academy before my mother prevailed on my father to talk me out of it.

My first professional mentor had invented what was considered the world’s best engine for powering an automobile, which began making the news when I was 15, when I got my first energy dreams. I got my mystical awakening the same year (1974) in a meditation class, and became quite the student of spirituality who soon became a pacifist.

I attended the local junior college and took a math/science curriculum, intending to become a chemist, when I had my first existential crisis at age 19 and was not sure that I wanted to become a chemist. A desperate prayer was answered, and I changed my studies from science to business.

I then went through eight years of idealism and disillusionment, between my college studies and my career’s early years. I almost immediately had stress breakdowns, my energy dreams seemed very far away, and I gradually learned that my profession was worthless. I eventually made another desperate prayer in 1986, which was answered. I moved a thousand miles away to my natal city of Seattle and landed in the middle of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace. That company put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever saw.

I worked at that company, reconstructing its records for free, as the local energy interests were wiping out the company, which was then stolen from its owner, Dennis Lee. He was run out of the state and I followed him to Boston and soon became his partner, soon after he got the idea to pursue free energy.

We quickly attracted the attention of the people who run the world. One faction of the organization tried to buy us out, another quietly encouraged us, while the local electric industry tried to placate us while the government was planning an attack, but we moved the operation to my home town, Ventura, California, before they could strike.

In Ventura, the professor who inspired me to become an accountant funded the operation, and my mentor came forward with the idea of marrying his engine with Dennis’s heating system to make free energy.

Our company had explosive growth through a national ad campaign and we became a free-energy mecca for a few months, until we were raided by corrupt officials as they began their prosecution. A few weeks after Dennis rejected a billion-dollar offer from the CIA to fold the operation, he was arrested with a million-dollar bail. My life was ruined in that year, and my moment of truth was my day on the witness stand, as the prosecution tried to intimate me. They tried it on the wrong man, and my professor and I sprung Dennis from jail a few months later in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed.

I soon married and moved to Ohio in 1990, while Dennis kept trying to rebuild his effort, before he was kangarooed into prison in 1992, where the officials repeatedly tried to get him killed by the inmates, which nearly worked. Soon before I left my home town, I learned that free-energy technology was real, but was subjected to the same kind of organized suppression that happened to us. My professor’s life was ruined and shortened by his involvement with us, which was typical of Dennis’s financiers.

In Ohio, I began my years of study, partly to see if anything that I had been taught while young was true (little of it was). I studied at the scholarly feet of people such as Noam Chomsky, Ed Herman, and Howard Zinn, and I studied a vast range of material, as I was unwittingly developing a comprehensive perspective. I eventually became Ed’s biographer.

In 1991, I met a former astronaut, Brian O’Leary, who was just getting his feet wet in the free-energy field. Some years later, one of my close friends was kidnapped by a dissident faction of the global elite, and free-energy, antigravity, and other mind-boggling technologies were demonstrated to him. The “conspiracy theories” are true on that issue, and several years later, I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe the same technologies that my friend saw, which gave Greer’s efforts credibility with me.

In Ohio, I was a controller of a trucking company, and once again I was being overworked and slowly burned out. When Dennis survived the prison experience, he began barnstorming the USA on the free-energy issue. Against my better judgement, I rejoined Dennis briefly in 1996-1997 and nearly went to prison for my trouble, as the global elite subjected us to a huge sting operation. Brian published his first free-energy book at the same time, and I became his biggest fan.

I moved back home to Seattle in 1997 and began the study and writing that became my site today. In 2003, Brian invited me to help him found a non-profit organization to promote free energy, and it was another disaster that soon found Brian kicked out of the organization that he founded, and it was not the first time that that happened. In 2003, I was also introduced to Bucky Fuller’s work and it was revelatory. He was the professional grandfather that I never knew I had, and my work has been consciously comprehensive ever since.

I was in the throes of a monster of a midlife crisis in those days, until the summer of 2006, when Dennis invited me to the White House, as the Bush the Second administration was planning on showcasing his technologies. I declined the invitation, got professional help, my midlife crisis ended, Brian came back into my life, and I became his biographer soon before he died. His life was shortened by an apparent murder attempt by the American military over the UFO/ET issue, which was also likely why JFK was killed.

In 2013, I took another career break to write my lifetime’s most ambitious essay, on energy and the human journey and what free energy portended: the biggest event in the human journey, by far.

Since I wrote that essay, I have been trying to build what I call a “choir,” which is a comprehensive discussion that has not been held on Earth before. It is the culmination of my life’s work, and I plan to do it as long as I can. It could be the critical missing piece to bringing free energy to the world. It might not be, but it won’t risk any lives if the people I seek heed my advice and don’t rush into the free-energy meat grinder, as free-energy newcomers often do. All I need is people who can do the work and hit the notes of the song of abundance, which has never been heard on Earth before. That could be enough to catalyze the arrival of free-energy technology for public use. My Substack presence is my latest experiment in building that choir.