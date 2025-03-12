The most important aspect of what I was doing, for me, was to produce work of the highest quality that I could, and hit the highest notes that I could. If I could not do it, then I certainly could not expect it of the people that I sought.

From the first essays on my current site, my Columbus and fluoride essays, which I first published in 1998, I got enough feedback to believe that I was on the right track. Hiring an editor was immensely helpful. My writing improved so much with her help that one professional-writer friend doubted that I was the author of my work. When I wrote the Columbus essay, it was still “radical” to take on the Columbus myth, but today, the content of that essay is widely accepted, not even surprising any longer, and even Wikipedia deals with Columbus’s genocidal activities fairly accurately, which is rare for Wikipedia. My fluoride essay went from the lunatic fringe to completely respectable today (outside of the media’s propaganda echo chamber, that is), especially after the landmark legal victory over the EPA.

But 15 years later, I wrote a huge essay in which its first half was all scientific findings, and I am an accountant by profession. After I drafted it, I contacted arguably the world’s greatest authority on that half of my essay, which was the story of the journey of life on Earth, written in popular-science style. I contacted him to simply get permission to reproduce one of his graphics. To my great surprise, he spent all day reading my essay and pronounced it as one of the best efforts that he ever saw on the journey of life on Earth. When I saw that, I breathed a sigh of relief and knew that I was doing justice to the subjects that I wrote about.

To write about scientific and historical matters was one thing, but I was also sketching a future that I saw, which I considered easily achievable with the arrival of free energy and related technologies, which I knew were older than I am, but were sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up. My life was ruined by the global elite’s organized-suppression activities, so I was writing from experience, not as an armchair theorist. I always tried to root my writings in my personal experiences and the experiences of those close to me, not armchair science and scholarship.

I eventually heard from readers who became trusted allies (and some still betrayed me, alas), and even the vision that I wrote in 2002 was called unique on Earth, by people who had looked. Nobody else on Earth was doing what I was. My 2013 version of the vision followed another decade of study, so it was more fleshed out. My 2024 version followed yet another decade of study, but the root of all of them was formed in 1987, when I became Dennis Lee’s partner. I understood the basics of it then, and really, all of my visionary writings since then have only been minor improvements to what I envisioned in 1987.

Also, challenges to my ego began in 1987, but I was brought down to Earth pretty quickly. Chasing the biggest event in the human journey challenges anybody’s ego. I am sympathetic to free-energy inventors who declare themselves the Second Coming and the Messiah, as I well know those seductions that, men, of course, are the most susceptible to.

As I wrote yesterday in reply to a reader’s astute comments, in what I call the Fifth Epoch, survival concerns will vanish and the human ego is going to take a backseat as our souls take their rightful places in our journeys. Our egos help our souls focus in physical reality, but in a world of scarcity and fear, we get “ego-bound.” In the Fifth Epoch, people will no longer fixate on ideologies, ideas of right and wrong will fade, as people will pursue love and enlightenment, not being “right” and basing their livelihoods and worldviews on those scarcity-based ideologies. That is in-group behavior, and when all of humanity, even all life on Earth, is seen as our in-group, in-group/out-group dynamics should end.

A couple of years ago, I wrote a little story on what the first century of the Fifth Epoch could look like. In a world of scarcity and fear, everything eventually becomes corrupted. Artificial intelligence (“AI”) in a world of scarcity and fear can become a nightmare, à la The Terminator, but I see AI in a world of abundance and love as playing a vital role. In the future Earth that Michael Roads visited (I know psychonauts who have taken similar journeys, so I do not consider Roads’s account to be fictional) in which its inhabitants chose love, AI existed at levels hard to imagine today.

My latest vision of the Fifth Epoch is just what is easily predictable once free-energy technology becomes available for public use. When people challenge or dismiss those visions, I have yet to see one of them who was not mired in scarcity, fear, and an egocentric view of their world. The world that I envision could be just around the corner. Just yesterday, I read Steven Greer’s latest attempt through the retail political route. I have written about his efforts for many years. I have weighed in on his latest attempt and his recent movie. I have written on the pitfalls that I see with his approach. I think that he means well and I wish him the best, but I had to take my path. He is aware of my work but considers it too scholarly (“Who reads anymore?”). Maybe he is right, but I had to try this path.

I have written at length on the lessons that I learned during my first stint with Dennis, through my second stint with Dennis and my NEM effort with Brian O’Leary. I strongly doubt that the mass-movement approach will work for this, as all mass movements appeal to in-group-cohesion tactics that are all based on scarcity and fear, so they sow the seeds of their own destruction at their very inception. I had to be involved with five mass-movement efforts before I was finally cured of that approach.

I eventually realized that the people who are fit for an approach like mine are less than one-in-a-thousand in the general population. The social-circle approach will not work for something like this, and I constantly try to dissuade enthusiastic newcomers from thinking that they can rush out and tell their social circles the “good news” of free energy. Instead of finding receptivity by those in their lives, they instead encounter indifference, denial, fear, and ostracism. I have watched careers end when enthusiastic newcomers rushed out to proselytize like that.

An early pitfall for newcomers is heaping all responsibility for this situation on the heads of those running the organized-suppression activities. That is a delusion. The global elite are not the root of our problems: we are. These situations are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, as people sleepwalk through their lives, trying to survive and temporarily sating their addictions. To blame elites (or psychopaths or “dark pathers”) for this situation is a victim-oriented view and is another tribalism to identify out-group “evil-doers.” Both the right and left wings of the political spectrum do this, and it is highly unproductive. Conspiracies either explain everything or nothing in those lopsided views, and neither one encourages us to take responsibility for this state of affairs. Exposing, defeating, and punishing the “bad guys” is a boy’s fantasy that Hollywood movies are filled with. The real world is different.

I have watched people line up to be slaughtered by the medical racket for many years. I recently watched another, and lately I have been avoiding being dragged into another one of those nightmares of being butchered to death, as people think that MDs can do no wrong and that attacking the tumor works.

Because of my mystical background, I saw explanations that make sense, such as that most souls on Earth sleepwalk through their lives, never awakening past their in-group conditioning, as they have chosen to grow through the fires of karma. It is not the only way to grow souls, and sleepwalking species often make their planets uninhabitable. We can choose to grow through joy instead of pain, and that is what my work is all about. If and when the Fifth Epoch arrives, I do not expect that everybody will become enlightened overnight, but just like with the previous Epochs, humanity will continue to become more humane, violence will become obsolete (as will war), and vices will no longer be called virtues, for some of the easily predictable changes. As that astute reader noted, all of humanity is in arrested development today, not just free-energy efforts.

Burying Mr. Professor, whose life was ruined and shortened because of what he got involved in because of me, was one of my lifetime’s hardest moments. I do not want to bury anybody else whose blood is on my hands. I am taking a decidedly non-heroic path to this. There are not enough true heroes on Earth for that approach to work. Mine is the lamb’s path. Dennis is one of a kind.

Does my approach of love and enlightenment have a prayer? I don’t know, but I never saw anybody else try it, and it was worth my life to find out. Make no mistake: I have found some brilliant pupils who have learned to sing the song of abundance, but nearly all of them are too timid to stand on stage with me.

Building what I call the choir will be the hard part. The rest will be relatively easy. I know the people that I seek: disillusioned idealists. The hard part will be finding them, and this Substack experiment is my latest effort in that direction. I look forward to when the people that I seek hit higher notes than I do. Then, I’ll know that this approach will work.