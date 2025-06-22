A close relative expressed her horror at the USA’s bombing of Iran yesterday. I watched Sam Husseini’s interview on RT before I went to bed, and it is time for a post on Iran, Israel, and the American Empire. Sam observed that attacking Iran has pushed the Gaza genocide down the media’s story hierarchy, likely intentionally.

The CIA overthrew Iran’s government before I was born. It was the first order of business by the Dulles brothers after Eisenhower was inaugurated. The Dulles brothers had been Rockefeller fixers for their entire careers, and after Iran’s overthrow, American oil companies owned half of what used to be the British Iranian oil monopoly. Iran subsequently had the worst human rights record on Earth under the Shah. It was simply another example of how the West controlled Middle East oil, and the Rockefellers were often in the middle of it.

As John Perkins was taught in his economic hit man training, the USA privatized covert action after the CIA overthrew Iran’s elected government, in order to make it less accountable to government. That situation led to my close relative’s double life as a CIA contract agent, working for Henry Kissinger, when Kissinger had no official role in the American government. Kissinger was another Rockefeller asset, as Nixon also was, as really every American president since JFK was. The Rockefellers were likely involved in the JFK hit, and Allen Dulles led the cover-up of the murder of the man who fired him, and whom Dulles despised. The year after the CIA’s Iranian overthrow, the Dulles brothers overthrew the Guatemalan government, which once again “coincidentally” served Rockefeller interests.

The 1973-1974 Oil Crisis ended the postwar boom, which was the most prosperous era in the human journey. In the middle of that Oil Crisis, my mentor’s engine began making the news, and I got my first energy dreams. I was in college during the Iranian Revolution, which created another oil crisis and sent the USA into its Rust-Belt recession. My last job in college was working as a fry cook, and a vivid memory was working with a nice Iranian fellow student, while Bomb Iran played on the radio in our kitchen. I graduated in 1981, during that recession, and could not make it in Seattle, where I wanted to live, so I began my career in 1983 in Los Angeles and I worked in an urban hell, which influenced my subsequent energy efforts, which were unbelievable to most people.

I was five years old when JFK was murdered, and 25 years later, I met Gary Wean, who knew three weeks after the JFK hit that Oswald did not do it, from a frightened John Tower. Tower was a Bush family toady, and the Bushes were Rockefeller toadies, so these situations are all connected. We had our own run-ins with the Rockefellers, which were never pleasant, and the CIA offered my partner a billion dollars to cease our efforts, before we had the boom lowered on us.

Gary not only knew that Oswald did not kill JFK, but Gary met Jack Ruby soon after World War II. Ruby was a high-ranking mobster who worked closely with Mickey Cohen, so Ruby was not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission depicted him as. Gary put Cohen under surveillance, Cohen was closely associated with Menachem Begin, and they were obsessed with JFK. Gary was also there when Marilyn Monroe was introduced to JFK, as part of a Jewish mob and Israeli influence-peddling and blackmail scheme. What Jeffrey Epstein was doing was likely just a continuation of such operations.

Gary originated the “Israel did it” hypothesis of the JFK hit, and I have given my views on that issue. Israel may well have been involved and it was definitely a beneficiary of the JFK hit, but I see Israel as more as muscle than masterminds, if it was involved. The rash of assassinations and attempts, between JFK and Reagan, were not all Israel’s handiwork (if any of it), but that of domestic spooks, and the CIA likely led the effort. The recently declassified documents only further bolster Gary’s story.

My relationship to the Israel situation is complicated (1), and I recently asked if Israel will start World War III. That possibility looks likelier by the day. To call this a nightmare for me is an understatement. I have been trying to prevent it nearly my entire life. None of what we are seeing needs to happen. Free-energy technology is older than I am. We likely have not “needed” oil for more than a century, which was the topic of Steven Greer’s latest movie.

On that score, my “choir” just grew by one, with a retired scientist who spent his career at the EPA. Time is short to right humanity’s ship, in this race of the catastrophes. I have a plan, if I can find the people for it.