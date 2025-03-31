For a century after George Washington, who was the architect, every American president was about grabbing land, from the Indians, Spain, France, Russia, the British, Mexico, etc. Once temperate North America had been added to the USA’s larder, then it began stealing other land, such as Hawaii, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico. It invented Panama and then stole the Panama Canal Zone. Those days are not over, as Donald Trump has his eyes on seizing back the Panama Canal Zone and taking Greenland and Canada. The audacity of it is stunning. In the 20th century, the USA was more about pursuing neocolonial goals, in which subject peoples were slaughtered and exploited without planting the American flag. It was cheaper that way and easier to conceal from its brainwashed citizens. I have seen many writers state how refreshing Trump’s candor is. He is nakedly imperialistic and does not hide behind the past century and more of lying liberal rhetoric like other presidents did.

JFK was the only president who tried to put on the imperial brakes a little, and he was shown the error of his ways. Every president since then has obediently served imperial interests. Even “human rights” president Jimmy Carter presided over the greatest proportional genocide since World War II.

Earth is only so big, and I have written about the golden ages of fortunate species that were able to expand across the planet for a time. Humans have been no different. The first school of economic thought was the Physiocrats, and to date, it is the only school of economic thought that explicitly rooted wealth in land. Subsequent economic schools obscured that connection on behalf of their plutocratic masters, especially the neoclassical school that prevails today. I regard their work as one giant deception.

As we witness the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the idea of a “Greater Israel” has gone from “conspiracy theory” to fact. From the very first civilizations, that region has been slaked in the blood of rising and falling empires. There have been three population replacements in Europe, going back to Neanderthals. Today’s events are simply more of the same. It is just another chapter of Western-sponsored settler-colonialism, just like what the British and their descendants did to North America, Australia, and New Zealand, what Hitler planned for Eastern Europe, etc.

A couple of years ago, I wrote a story on what the first century of what I call the Fifth Epoch can look like. The technologies that my close friend was shown in the 1990s would forever end the human obsession with owning land. Human territorialism will end, including land grabs, which means the end of nations, for starters. But most importantly, those technologies mean the end of scarcity and fear as humanity’s operating principles. Scarcity and fear are so deeply ingrained in the human psyche that almost nobody on Earth can even imagine what I am writing about, which is normal, but I seek the relative few who can. I have an approach that will work, if I can find the people for it.