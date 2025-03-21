My awakening process began when I was 12 and my family changed its diet to whole food from processed food to save my father’s health, which led to a health miracle. As important as that was for my awakening process, it paled beside my first paranormal experiences in a meditation class when I was 16. I did not know it at the time, but it ruined me as a mainstream scientist before my career even began. Five years later, Brian O’Leary was ruined as a mainstream scientist while performing the same exercise. That we could accurately describe people that we had never met, and I watched somebody accurately describe a man that I knew but that the person had never met, falsified any and all materialistic models of consciousness. We could never again drink that Kool-Aid.

I became quite the spirituality student after that, and I had many more paranormal experiences, but none were as dramatic as when I prayed for guidance and a voice in my head changed my career’s direction, and eight years later, the answer to my second and so far last prayer sent me on an odyssey that sometimes even I have a hard time believing happened. It was not an easy ride.

For two years, each night before I went to sleep, I read about Jesus’s life and work, in a decidedly non-authorized account of his life. As wise and enlightened as he was, the message of love came through clearly, and his statement of loving the enemy is the most enlightened message ever given humanity, in my opinion.

I studied the “skeptics” at length and even had my own “skeptical” stalker for a decade. They could not string two rational thoughts together when they were not lying. And like those scientists that I recently wrote about in Julian Simon’s stable, most of them probably believed what they said and wrote, as the most effective form of deception is self-deception.

Leaving aside those issues, most of those paranormal experiences could be dismissed as only being subjective, but when you have your own experiences, you know, and are not at the mercy of somebody with a theory. Raymond Moody coined the term “near-death experience” (“NDE”), and the best repository of near-death experiences in the world is here. I have read all of those accounts over the past 25 years, they have an amazing consistency to them, and probably all of them have at least some of these elements:

1. Leaving their physical bodies;

2. Overwhelming feelings of love, like nothing ever experienced on Earth;

3. Reliving every moment of their lives and having realizations that they never had on Earth;

4. Reliving the experiences of those that they interacted with from their point of view, and seeing the impact of their lives on those around them;

5. Experiencing all time at once;

6. Interacting with beings that possess love and wisdom far beyond anything known on Earth;

7. Visiting a heavenly realm.

Many more hard-to-express experiences are in those accounts. People who have had NDEs do not fear that death is the end of existence, but they also realize that they have more work to do here before moving on. They no longer care about material concerns and realize that life is about love. Their marriages often end, as their spouses cannot handle their mate’s new orientation, in which having a big house, nice car, and social prominence becomes meaningless.

Moody’s latest book took a different approach from his previous ones, and if it turns out to be his last book, it will be a fitting end to his writing career. Moody argued that when somebody had an NDE, it could be called a subjective experience and understandably treated with skepticism. But when more than one person had the same experience at the same time in the same event, it rose to a level of scientific objectivity and could even be called proof, or as much as anything in science can be called proof. Moody called them “shared death experiences” (“SDEs”), and his book presented seven chapters of SDEs.

1. Out-of-Body Experiences that provided information that was independently verified (called veridical information). 2. Precognitive Events, as people reported future events from their NDEs which later came to pass. 3. The Transforming Light, like what happened to Ebenezer Scrooge, who returned a new man. 4. Terminal Lucidity, which is when people at death’s door, such as in a coma, suddenly awaken and astound everybody by their animated “recovery,” but after that performance, they soon die. 5. Spontaneous Muses, Healings, and Skills. This category is a grab bag of effects. The “Muses” are angelic and similar beings who are in regular contact with the NDE experiencer, whom they met during their NDEs, and who provided guidance for the rest of NDE experiencer’s lives. Also, people have had miraculous healings of the conditions that gave them their NDEs, and others developed new skills overnight, often artistic skills. 6. Light, Mist, and Music. These are effects that bystanders have witnessed when people have had NDEs. 7. The Psychomanteum was invented by Ancient Greeks, which is a darkened room with a mirror that people use to contacted departed loved ones. Moody built one on his property and hundreds of people used it, including celebrities, and about half of the people had dramatic encounters that convinced them that they had interacted with deceased loved ones, who were not always the loved ones that they intended to contact. Moody provided instructions in the book on how people can build their own Psychomanteums.

My spiritual library contains several hundred books, and I also had a huge stack of channeled magazines that I mostly discarded several years ago, as I have downsized my library a bit. Being here is far from easy, and our physical deaths are far from the end of existence. I am as certain of that as I can be, for somebody who is still here and has not knowingly visited the other side.

I would not have had my journey with Dennis Lee if I had not been a longtime student of spirituality. I have tried to be Seth’s practicing idealist, with every step worthy of the goal. I noticed that all of the failed approaches to free energy were not really aligned with a goal of what I call the Fifth Epoch, which is a world based on abundance and love instead of scarcity and fear. To one degree or another, each of those failed approaches was rooted in scarcity and fear, of giving our power away, of self-seeking. In the spiritual literature I have read that the power source for free energy is divine, and I eventually suspected that only a divinely inspired effort would succeed. A related term was Brian O’Leary’s combined positive intention. I strongly doubt that focusing on organized suppression will work, and judging and punishing the “bad guys” is counterproductive. Nobody gets away with anything, so meting out “justice” is usually misguided. When people get in justice-and-vengeance mode, they get in victim-mode. I think that this will only happen with people who are in creator-mode, and creators create with love. In the Fifth Epoch, I expect that love will be the normal state, not some lofty goal that almost nobody ever attains.

I never saw an organization on Earth that was fit for this task, as they were mired in scarcity, fear, and a lack of discernment. Consequently, I am trying to build my own, around a high-minded and comprehensive perspective. My latest essay lays it out clearly. My Substack presence is my latest experiment in pursuing that task.