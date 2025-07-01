I was involved with five mass-movement energy efforts, and other than the first, I was deeply involved in all of them. I carried Dennis Lee’s spears as he catered to the right, and I carried Brian O’Leary’s spears as he catered to the left. They were all catastrophes. Dennis’s efforts definitely threatened the world’s power structure, and we were targeted by organized suppression early and often. But in the end, Dennis and Brian were hurt more by their allies than their enemies, and that is the nub of the issue of mass-movement free-energy efforts.

Dennis tried the capitalist route, because that was his background. His business associates constantly tried stealing his companies, and they were frequently successful. In my first year with Dennis, as I witnessed several theft attempts, I was shocked, but I became used to it and could soon smell those plays from a mile off.

Brian cofounded a new-science organization the year after I met him, and he soon nearly died, in a life-shortening incident, immediately after rejecting an “offer” from the military to join classified UFO projects. The closest that Brian came to publicly discussing it was in his last book. He was worried that the spooks would finish the job if he spoke publicly about it. Brian soon found himself kicked out of the organization that he co-founded, which did not last long after that. I left the organization that Brian and I (with a few others) founded in 2003. We soon mounted a conference, and the first speaker who committed to our conference was murdered a few days later. Brian immediately began planning his move to South American, and I did not blame him. I got out as fast as I could (the organization was going nowhere, and I only stayed as long as I did because Brian begged me to), and Brian soon found himself kicked out of that organization that he founded.

Dennis should be dead dozens of times over. I sacrificed my life and rescued him from jail, but the officials still nearly killed him. As life-threatening and life-shortening as the organized suppression was, I learned far more from what our allies did, which taught me my journey’s primary lesson: personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity. But is it also its most precious commodity. I eventually understood that if a free-energy effort was not rooted in integrity, the rest did not matter. I also came to realize that the heroic integrity that Dennis displayed, and to a lesser degree, Brian (there is nobody else on Earth like Dennis), was nearly non-existent on Earth. There are not enough heroes on Earth for their approaches to work.

I also slowly realized that the ideologies that undergird both left and right (and the mainstream – in fact, all aspects of our societies) are rooted in scarcity, which is understandable, but those ideological allegiances short-circuited people’s awareness. I eventually learned in my studies that those scarcity-based ideologies helped form in-groups at the expense of out-groups, for survival purposes. People chain their identities and lives to those ideologies. I eventually realized that the people attracted to those ideologies were almost always there for self-serving reasons, and the self-serving are easily defeated in the free-energy milieu. That is why mass movements do not stand a chance in the free-energy field. There is not enough collective integrity and sentience in them to succeed, as they all cater to in-group ideologies to form movement “cohesion.” It took me many years to finally articulate it. The biggest event in the human journey will not happen via the tenets of capitalism, nationalism, organized religion, scientism, materialism, or rationalism. Adherence to those ideologies becomes the weak spots in the efforts.

I eventually realized that the people that I sought were like me: disillusioned idealists. We all originally drank at least some of the Kool-Aid of the dominant ideologies, as we were fed it with our mothers’ milk. But we honestly needed to believe in those ideals, and we all eventually realized that those ideologies were built on self-serving myths and lies. That realization I have called an awakening. Once somebody sees through one of them, then the others are progressively easier to see through, and a general understanding can be reached.

Virtually all people on Earth kneel before their idols of survival, and an effort like mine will only work with people who awoke past those idolatries. I know that there are not many of them, but my effort does not need many, either. I gave up on mass movements for this a generation ago. A successful effort will have to aim far higher than that.