Writing yesterday with one hand and voice recognition was not easy. Without voice recognition, I would not have tried. My posting volume (including the size of the posts) will decline until I can use my left hand again for typing. I am under the influence of some pretty good painkiller right now, and will be for the next couple of days. This will not be a scholarly post.

When I recently saw my old partner, Dennis Lee, we had deep discussions, some of which we had not had before. Dennis talked about his military days in depth, like I had not heard before. Dennis’s IQ is unsurprisingly higher than mine, the military recognized and utilized it, and Dennis put it to good use on his journey. He came close to being kicked out of the army, as he had not yet learned how to follow orders. He was a paratrooping medic, but he turned it around and his medical dispensary passed an inspection that had never been passed before. That led to his being named soldier of the month on his base, he was inducted into Special Forces, and he got a nice letter from Lyman Lemnitzer, which stated that he owed Dennis a favor. Dennis used that favor to avoid being deployed to Vietnam, but he went anyway. Dennis eventually realized that the USA committed epic crimes in Indochina, and he is not proud of his military days.

When Dennis mentioned Lemnitzer, my ears perked up. Lemnitzer was the author of Operation Northwoods, which gave Gary Wean’s tale of Oswald and JFK eternal credibility when it was declassified. That was another one of the many “Isn’t it a small world?” moments of my journey. I long ago accepted that I was on some kind of special assignment, and my so-called free will seems to be limited to reacting to whatever crazy situations my “friends” throw at me. During this stay, Dennis said that my mission on Earth is what I’m doing with my writings. I won’t disagree, or I sure have wasted my life.

If I can find enough of those disillusioned idealists and help them learn to sing the song of abundance, the effort that I have in mind won’t be stopped, and the Fifth Epoch will soon arrive. No denizen of the Fifth Epoch will miss today’s world.