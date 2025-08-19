I was on the scientific path until age 16, when my first paranormal experiences ruined me as a scientist before my career began. Five years later, Brian O’Leary had his first paranormal experiences while performing the same exercise, which ruined his scientific career. We could no longer drink the Kool-Aid of materialism, which is the religion of the scientific establishment. Three years after my first paranormal experiences, a desperate prayer changed my studies from science to business. Eight years of idealism and disillusionment after that first time, I made another desperate prayer (for the last time in my life so far), which landed me in the middle of the odyssey of my lifetime. I lived it, and even I sometimes have a hard time believing that it all happened.

I can’t ignore the paranormal, as it changed my life’s direction, but it is also not a dominant aspect of my work. That stated, this post will summarize my posts that touch on the paranormal. As I reviewed my posts, very few were focused on paranormal phenomena. I only devoted one post to the near-death experience, which has been one of my most consistent areas of study, but my emphasis is more about my primary lesson from my paranormal experiences and spiritual studies: love is the energy of creation, we are all creators, not victims, and our purpose here is to find and express love in a dense and often-agonizing physical reality, which is no easy trick.

While I recently reviewed Michael Talbot’s The Holographic Universe in my forum, I only briefly mentioned it at Substack. I don’t want my Substack site to attract too many New Age types or drive away readers who are not into the paranormal very much. I don’t want to grind the paranormal/mystical ax. It has its place, but it is not the central feature of my work.

Brian thought that “spiritualists” would provide the ballast that a successful free-energy venture would need, and I will not deny that. I see a spiritual perspective as a necessary aspect of developing a comprehensive perspective, which is a key aspect of my work. Brian advocated scientific investigation of the paranormal, as I do. Organized religion is a racket, and my work does not deal with it much, other than to note that any religion worth imbibing has to be about love, first and foremost. Jesus’s “love the enemy” I consider to be the most enlightened message ever given to humanity.

I write about the limitations of materialistic science, and the shabby and often criminal efforts of the “skeptics” and debunkers, but again, not that much. Brian’s navigation of the fringes shortened his life, when he ran afoul of the spooks over the UFO issue. The spooks are far from materialists, and they have many accomplished dark pathers in their ranks, as the global elite do. Navigating the fringes is far from easy, and I have seen many people disappear into conspiracist rabbit holes and take other unproductive paths that could be life-wrecking and life-shortening. I do what I can to keep my readers safe from those dark alleys.

I don’t shy away from the ET issue, but it is also not a central aspect of my work, like it is Steven Greer’s. It is certainly a part of this milieu.

Most souls sleepwalk through their lives on Earth (1), learning through pain and the fires of karma. So far, hardly anybody on Earth has ever awakened past their indoctrination and conditioning, but my effort will only work with people who have or are trying to, mainly those disillusioned idealists that I write about. That is why I advocate a love and enlightenment approach to manifesting free-energy technology and the Fifth Epoch. The key is releasing judgment and embracing love. It may be the only approach that will work. When fear is banished in the Fifth Epoch and love reigns, I think that we will see a new kind of human. That is my work’s primary upshot.