I will leave the medical racket for now, with a brief summary of key dynamics. For starters, Western medicine has always been dominated by men, with the partial exception of the Ancient Greeks, with the medical goddesses Hygeia and Panacea. Other than anomalies like them, the male warfare model has defined Western medicine to this day, as the body is attacked to eradicate disease, which is an approach that kills more people than it “saves.” Modern Western medicine also rose as capitalism did, so medicine became all about profit. The medical racket is dominated by huge corporations, in which profit is everything.

Those who go into Western medicine are often there for the money, as lucrative as Western medicine is, particularly in the USA, but there is also a tremendous amount of indoctrination and conditioning, so that even if people go into medicine with the best of intentions, they are quickly beaten out of them, as drugs and surgeries became the only approved approaches. Once in a great while, an MD wakes up and does not stay quiet about it, and such MDs can usually consider their careers over. When Pierre Kory finally awoke during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wondered how many patients he killed over the years with the approved treatments, and he realized that few of his fellow MDs really cared about how many patients they killed, as long as they made big money.

The vast majority never awakens past their indoctrination, but that is at least partly willful. They are given a self-serving set of beliefs, and they ride them for the rest of their lives. Unless they are psychopaths, however, their conscience gets pricked every now and then, but they drown those glimpses in alcohol and other inebriants and almost never have the paradigm shift of awakening. This is a perfect example of the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic that I write about, and the same basic dynamics are found in all of the rackets that control the global economy.

I lived through it in the energy field, and nearly everybody was an accomplice, with a few hero/martyrs. I learned my lifetime’s greatest lessons in those days, and everything since then has been the small stuff. I saw how the same dynamics that I encountered in the energy field applied to all of the others, with only minor variation. Officials who are criminals, prosecutors who don’t care if their targets are innocent or guilty, and they will lie as much as they have to in order to get their coveted convictions. A media that parrots the lies. Huge vested interests that pull the strings. The crowd that gathers to watch the heretics get burned and even cheers it along.

Today’s wars are based on national territories, and always have an economic basis. All nations lie to their children with the fairy tales of nationalism. Mass-murdering thieves were presented to me as heroes, saints, and fathers of my country, and I nearly became a cog in my great nation’s killing machine that primarily serves capitalist interests.

In the spook world, very few awaken past that conditioning, and those who do can barely survive the experience. The CIA’s halls at Langley have been filled with zombies whose consciences awoke a little, and they poured themselves into a bottle each night and counted their days to retirement. My close relative who was a spook who worked for Henry Kissinger drank himself to death, which is a typical spook fate.

My editor had a moment of realization when she edited my medical racket essay, as she saw that it operated just like the energy racket.

It was not until I had my life ruined by the energy racket that I finally understood my indoctrination into my worthless profession. Then, when I hit the books, I immediately encountered Ralph McGehee and his slow journey of awakening at the CIA. I saw the medical racket in action while my partner was still in jail, long before I hit the books. If I had not had those experiences, living through the details up close, I doubt that I would have ever been able to generalize what I was seeing across all of the rackets. To later hear that all of those rackets interlocked at the top of the world’s power structure was no great surprise. It is all the same game.

And this topic gets into the tensions between structuralist and conspiracist approaches. Neither camp can really understand what is happening. I have seen both of them mired in the delusions of their ideological convictions, even the world’s leading intellectual. The detail orientation of the specialist, with the pattern recognition of the generalist, combined with an awakening past our indoctrination and conditioning, is the only way that I have seen people develop comprehensive perspectives. Very few people have proven willing and able to achieve it, but those are the people that I seek.