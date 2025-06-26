My work has one goal: Giving a safe and harmless free-energy device to humanity.

That will initiate what I call the Fifth Epoch, and it will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far. TV shows such as Star Trek only hint at the magnitude of the change. I think that we will see a new kind of human. The technology that I have in mind will be solid-state (no moving parts, like what Sparky Sweet had) and can be easily mass-produced, but in something like an Intel facility. The antigravity technology that my close friend saw in his underground technology show would only be a bonus.

I do not foresee some kind of guerilla garage revolution. The task is too sophisticated for something like that. That effort will not really be a big one, relatively. It will take far less than $1 billion to accomplish. Any one of hundreds of corporations could do it, or quite a few national governments. But they have all been dissuaded from such a task, and most do not even know that they have been dissuaded. Thousands of efforts have been wiped out by organized suppression, including some efforts that I was part of, and the suppressors used an impressive array of tactics. But the internal weakness of the efforts was the main reason why they were so easily wiped out. I have traveled, witnessed, or heard about the many paths of failure for this Epochal task, which free-energy newcomers almost invariably rush down, to life-wrecking and life-shortening effect all too often.

I have written at great length on how I developed my current approach, which will work, if I can find the people for it, and I know who I am looking for. If Bucky Fuller was alive today, he would know exactly what I am doing, and if Brian O’Leary was alive, he might be leading the effort today.

My effort is intended to help the people I seek develop comprehensive perspectives, so they can keep their eyes on the ball, as there are a million distractions in the world and in this milieu: “three-ring circus” barely begins to describe it. There is nothing else like it on Earth.

The people who can learn the comprehensive hymnal and can sing it will attract the people who will take the project to its completion. It is really that simple. But it all starts with a high-level discussion that helps the people that I seek develop comprehensive perspectives, and that is what I am here for.