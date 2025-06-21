This week, Steve Kirsch produced an easy-to-understand analysis on how the death rate of the COVID-vaccinated went up in Czechoslovakia. As usual, there will never be any credible rebuttal to his analysis from the medical establishment.

This week, Joe Mercola published an article on how his home state of Florida is ending the fluoridation of its water supplies. The media has been in hysterics for months on the issue, as it pillories Kennedy, but in not one article did I see any mention of fluoridation’s sordid past, as a hazardous industrial waste was rebranded into compulsory “medicine.”

I began to learn how broken our medical systems were when I was 12, when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. The book that inspired that change was banned in the USA the next decade for being contrary to orthodox dogma, but that book’s banned advice forms orthodox medicine’s first line of defense today. I am surprised that I lived to see it. So, the medical racket is far from all-powerful. Several years ago, I read a book that provided the scientific explanation for why all degenerative diseases have the same root cause (metabolic disease, primarily from eating processed food), which I had long suspected. I estimated a generation ago that 80% of what was spent in Western medicine was worthless, and that author put that number at 75%.

My original medical-racket essay focused on the degenerative-disease racket, especially cancer treatment, but I also covered the germ theory of disease and vaccination. I mentioned Peter Duesberg’s fate, but I was not really aware of the infectious-disease racket that Anthony Fauci had built, so I was kind of blindsided by the COVID-19 response. I was not going to submit to vaccination, but I really did not know how bad it had gotten. I have studied the issue deeply in recent years. It has the same dynamics that I know so well, and at its root, all rackets are the same, as they all depend on surreal conflicts of interest that are normalized or hidden. In the medical racket, the public’s addictions and complacency are exploited – they line up like sheep to the slaughter.

An MD who goes by the pseudonym of A Midwestern Doctor has been writing consistently great articles for several years, as that MD exposes the corruption in our medical system. A recent article was on the neurological damage that vaccines have been known to cause for more than a century (as well as other injuries), but have largely been covered up and buried. One college roomie was crippled by the COVID vaccine, and my other surviving roomie died of glioblastoma last year, which I consider to likely be from his COVID vaccine (my other roomie was killed by his cancer treatment, and I am the last man standing). So, neurological damage by vaccines is a near and dear subject for me. That MD had an article on how Big Pharma bought the USA’s medical bureaucracy, and specifically how Anthony Fauci led that effort. That Fauci article was largely based on Kennedy’s masterpiece, but it goes further.

I have also learned in recent years that polio and AIDS are both likely chemical-poisoning diseases that were blamed on viruses, while corrupt scientists and officials absolved corporate chemicals. Even the defenders of science call biomedical science its flimsiest and most corrupt branch.

These are all examples of how broken our medical systems are. To a great degree, it is a conflict of paradigms. While I am astounded that Kennedy is at the helm of the USA’s medical bureaucracy, how much can one man really do? His Uncle Jack was one of the few politicians in Washington who advocated world peace, and he likely paid with his life for that stance. Until what I call the Fifth Epoch arrives, none of the rackets will go quietly, but we will see what kind of dent Kennedy can make. He is already making quite a splash.