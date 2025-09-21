As can be seen in my recent interview, I have been dealing with activists of various stripes recently. The process has made it clearer to me the difficulty of what I am doing. I have been living with the idea of what I call the Fifth Epoch since I became Dennis Lee’s partner in January, 1987. Since scarcity is all that humanity has known, the concept of abundance is generally unthinkable to nearly everybody, and virtually all activists operate within the framework of scarcity, understandably. All of this AI hoopla is meaningless in the absence of abundant energy.

Industrialized societies operate in an era of relative abundance, with access to energy and power that was unthinkable only a few centuries earlier. But we are burning through Earth’s fossil fuel deposits a million times as fast as they were created, and they will be largely depleted in this century at current trajectories. The elite “solutions” are based on austerity. For more than 20 years, I have watched activists argue for austerity, and I began calling it an addiction. I have seen a number of instances of the same mentality in recent months, as if the activists wore hair shirts. It is not that abundance is unthinkable to them: it is the enemy. I have long seen this with environmentalists. Free-energy newcomers often think that environmentalists would be natural allies, to only be dismayed by the reactions, as environmentalists treat free energy as the enemy. I have been recently told that free energy is likely not a good idea and that humanity would only grow up through the pain of austerity, which is at odds with my view of the Epochs of the human journey. As humanity’s energy surplus grew, human societies became more humane and less violent, because they could afford to be.

But what has become clearer to me in recent months is how activists pursue solutions in our world of scarcity. It can be the pursuit of organic farming, ending a genocide, reforming the financial system, ending child abuse, taking on the medical racket, confronting Global Warming, or dealing with the inanities of the USA’s retail political system. The arrival of the Fifth Epoch solves all of those issues as a side effect. That is similar to how the Industrial Revolution ended childhood death as a side effect. If 1% of the effort currently devoted to those progressive issues was devoted to the free-energy issue, the Fifth Epoch would soon arrive. That has long been one of the surreal issues for me. The solution to all of our woes is just around the corner, if enough people cared, understood, and combined their efforts. Dennis thought that my plan would work, if I could find the people for it.

One of my shorthands for describing what I witnessed was calling it “reshuffling the deck of scarcity.” Bucky Fuller had a similar perspective. Another term is hacking at branches. I understand the many emergencies in today’s world, as people fight the fires, but there is a solution that douses and forever prevents them. The global elite know this well, and they realize that the arrival of free energy ends their reign. Hence, history’s greatest act of organized suppression.

During my recent visit with Dennis Lee, he wanted to hear my levels of free-energy awareness. That was a fun conversation, and Dennis did not have any disagreement with it. As I have long stated, the greatest triumph of the global elite is making free energy and the Fifth Epoch unimaginable. The people that I seek need to get to Level-12 awareness, and I am here to help them. I hope to make video discussions of these issues, if I can find anybody who is able and willing to stand with me on the global stage and do it.