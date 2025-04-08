I recently made a post on how to be healthy. My advice has not changed in 25 years, and RFK, Jr., would largely if not completely agree with my advice. There is no place for Western medicine in my advice, and that is the issue. The infectious and degenerative disease rackets would collapse if everybody followed that advice, they are fighting Kennedy tooth-and-nail, and their mouthpieces are exposing themselves with the relentless attacks that I see on Kennedy in the media today. I’ll begin with the measles outbreak in Texas.

Measles

I wrote a post on measles recently, and yesterday I reread this essay on measles, by the authors of Dissolving Illusions, which became the basis of my measles post. These articles by NBC, ABC, and USA Today are germane. To recap my posts a little, measles mortality had declined by 99.96% in England when the measles vaccine was introduced in the 1960s. As the authors of Dissolving Illusions noted, mortality was always the most important public health measure, but medical-racket propagandists shifted to disease incidence, in a logical sleight of hand. Measles had become a mild childhood disease when I got it as a child, as everybody got measles while growing up and we got to stay home from school a few days. That was it, and it arguably helped train our immune systems for a lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed. That NBC article cited the CDC’s stats that up-to-three out of a thousand measles cases dies. But as the authors of Dissolving Illusions discussed, that is highly misleading. The real rate was more like one-in-8,000 when the measles vaccine was introduced, because only about 10% of cases were reported. My mother certainly did not communicate my case to the medical authorities. If the natural course had been allowed to progress, the death rate today would be far lower and might have completely disappeared by now.

What became a mild childhood disease when I was child, which nobody worried about, makes headlines today. What is wrong with that picture? That is one of the elephants in the room that I have yet to see discussed in the mainstream media. The ABC article quotes Paul Offit’s attack on Kennedy’s response to the measles outbreak. Offit is arguably the last person on Earth who should be quoted on vaccination. Offit has prodigious conflicts of interest and unethically became rich from vaccines. But just like Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model is a conflict-of-interest model that the media ignores, the media cannot seem to fathom any conflicts of interest in their go-to quote sources.

As the authors of Dissolving Illusions discussed, in New England in 1963, when the measles vaccine was approved, heart disease killed nearly ten thousand times as many people as measles did. Where is the hysteria over heart disease? Cancer? It is bizarre to focus on measles like this, and the medical racket and media will never admit to the vast harm that vaccines inflict. Two children have died in this measles outbreak, the first from medical negligence and we’ll see about the second death, as they both are headline news. Meanwhile, a healthy infant died mere hours after being pincushioned with vaccines, and only people such as Steve Kirsch will report on it. This is the Propaganda Model in spades. Unvaccinated measles patients are worthy victims, kind of (portrayed as victims of their parents), while vaccine victims are unworthy. Kirsch’s latest simple analysis of government data clearly shows that the more COVID vaccines people got, the likelier it was that they died. Kirsch has been doing this for several years, and not once has a vaccine promoter answered Kirsch’s call for a discussion of findings such as that. Read my posts or Dissolving Illusions to learn a lot more about the measles issue, which the media avoids like the plague. It is a Big Lie that viral diseases cannot be treated, as the next “pandemic” is hyped.

Why Western medicine does not work

People won’t see any discussion in the mainstream media, but they will find it all over the alternative media. This excellent article by a famous consumer advocate, who sits on FDA panels, is what will rarely play in the mainstream media. And as is typical, when Big Pharma killed her husband, she began waking up to the reality. That author described how conflicts of interest permeate every level of the medical system, in the quest for profits. All profit-making industries become corrupt, no matter how idealistic they may have once been. The corruption of Big Tech has been completely predictable and I saw it coming in 1996, when I first began using the Internet.

Even the orthodox studies show that bypass surgery and statins are worthless. Here is a recent article by one of my favorite MDs on why statins are so harmful.

I have read Joe Mercola’s articles for several years, he gets seduced by too many bright shiny objects, in my opinion, and probably his need to publish an article each day contributes. But he would likely agree with my health advice and his article today hit it on the head: Western medicine is only interested in treating symptoms, not curing people. A cured person is a lost customer. That is literally how Big Pharma sees it.

Fluoride

I first published my fluoride essay in 1998, and I didn’t think that I would live to see what is happening today. Kennedy plans to tell the CDC to stop promoting water fluoridation, while Utah is the first state to ban fluoridation. In this AP article, just like with every mainstream media article that I ever read on fluoridation, there is not one mention of the surreal conflicts of interests among the scientists and bureaucrats who transformed fluoride from a hazardous industrial waste into a tooth’s best friend. It is a horror story that has been completely swept under the rug.

The departure of Peter Marks

Marks was the FDA’s leading vaccine official who resigned last week while attacking Kennedy. And, of course, the media quotes Offit on the issue. Marks actually rammed through the COVID vaccines, helped hide vaccine injuries, and was Big Pharma’s best friend. Here is a great article on how herd immunity was banished as an idea during COVID, to help pave the way for vaccines. Chlorine dioxide was one of many treatments that were suppressed (including murder attempts and other outrages – 1, 2, 3 – how familiar) to make way for Big Pharma’s treatments.

These are some of the fronts that Kennedy is fighting on, and the attacks that I have seen in the media were sometimes breathtaking in their vitriol. The medical racket is not going quietly.