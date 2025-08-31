In my previous post, I discussed those hit men and women who were sicced on us over the years. My guess is that none of them really understood whose bidding they did, and they likely did not care, as long as they were well compensated. This goes back to my journey’s primary lesson on humanity’s low collective integrity. Those were officials, journalists, grifters, and others who engaged in criminal behavior. I am sure that they all rationalized it to some degree. Everybody sees themselves as good guys, even the most evil-minded, and this discussion will soon touch on the situation’s metaphysical aspects.

But it was far from only them who did their damage, and the acts that hurt the most often came from those closest to us. When about my smallest shareholder repeatedly attacked me, for really no reason at all, that was the beginning of highly painful events inflicted by those close to me, who knew where to hit me where it hurt. A few years later, when I heard that my mother, who worked for the local paper that regularly libeled us, made a scrapbook of those libelous articles and took it on tour to my friends, family, and investors, as she told the story of her son the criminal, it didn’t even hurt any longer, as I was so used to it, and I supported her in her last years. My father was similarly deluded, as neither of my parents understood what made me tick. If my own parents could not understand their son’s motivation, who was a Boy Scout from the cradle, how can I expect the public to? I have found that only those like me could truly understand. The rest projected their self-serving mentalities onto us.

The first alternative political literature that I read was conspiracist in its orientation, as that was the crowd that Dennis attracted, as he appealed to the USA’s three primary population-management ideologies. But only a couple of years later I began to read the works of Noam Chomsky and Ed Herman. As I noted earlier, Ed’s structural analysis of the media is still the one to be reckoned with, nearly 40 years after it was first published. But I soon began to see a pronounced schism between the political right and left. The right fixated on conspiracies, while the left generally denied that they existed. It was strange to me, until I finally realized that they were just two different ways to think like victims, which is arguably humanity’s primary predilection.

While Ed was intrigued by Gary Wean’s account of the John Tower conversation, Noam wrote a book that argued that the CIA would not have been motivated to kill JFK. In one sense, Noam might have been right, in that the “retail” operation run by E. Howard Hunt only intended to fake an assassination attempt, not kill JFK. But higher-ups in the USA’s power structure have been implicated in JFK’s murder, including the former head of the CIA (whom JFK fired over the Bay of Pigs operation), who led the cover-up. The declassification of Operation Northwoods should have removed all residual doubt about Gary’s story. For me, it is enough to know that Oswald did not do it and the American presidency was permanently demoted with JFK’s murder, but there is still an obsession among JFK researchers to solve the crime, which will likely never happen. I get approached to this day on the issue by people who think that they solved the crime.

One of the most astute observations on the JFK hit was by Mike Parenti, who said that the left has a conspiracy phobia. While the right often thinks that conspiracies explain everything, the left thinks that they explain nothing. Those are both lopsided views that fail to see the bigger picture of what is happening. I have pondered the issue for many years, and I see conspiracism as a tribal mentality that blames out-group evildoers for our failings as a society. It is a relatively primitive mentality that is often paranoid and deluded. The structuralist approach emphasizes our joint responsibility, often by our unconscious actions, and it is a more mature perspective, but it can also suffer from its inherent materialism. The structuralist perspective can lead to the idea that nobody is planning events, as it is just our world’s chaos at work. That aligns with the materialist view of mainstream scientists, in which our universe is one big accident and consciousness is nothing more than the byproduct of chemical reactions. I discovered how false that perspective was when I was 16, as Brian O’Leary did five years later. We knew, and we could never drink the materialist Kool-Aid again.

Since global elites pulled the strings that ruined my life, I certainly don’t deny their existence. But I also do not concede humanity’s future to their machinations, and I have heard a great deal of scuttlebutt on their activities over the years, from people who would likely know. I don’t take all of the reports for gospel, but I don’t dismiss them. I also know that global elites are fractured, hence my friend’s underground technology show and our hearing from the “White Hats” periodically. It is not all Black Hats in charge, and a generation ago, a man who has interacted with global elites stated that most of them are OK with disseminating free-energy and other technologies (they are more equivocal about allowing the public to use antigravity technology).

But the dark side can be very dark indeed, and I’ll relate some of what I heard over the years. An example I heard recently, of global-elite drug-running activities. They probably have drugs that we have never heard of. They apparently use the world’s public infrastructure to run their drugs, but they have impressive security protocols to ensure that the world’s governments don’t detect them. Their staff for the operation numbers 8,000 people. Their security protocols are highly precise, and if a staff member violates the most innocuous protocol, the penalty is death. About 2,000 of the 8,000 have met that fate, so there is a bit of turnover.

For several hours one day, I heard about my close relative’s secret life, working as a part-time spook for Henry Kissinger. As I noted, he eventually drank himself to death, which is a common fate in that field. He was once ordered to kill a member of his team who was a suspected double agent. Allen Dulles loved to have double agents killed. My relative said that he did not relish the job, but orders were orders. He would go on week-long benders, and while in the middle of one, he got the call to go play spook. He replied that he was drunk and in no shape to play spook, but they said it was not a problem, and a van would soon pick him up. When he got in the van, they injected him with something, and within a minute, he was stone sober. And this was not at the top of the elite pyramid. Kissinger was a ways down the hierarchy. My relative could not hold down regular jobs because he was often tapped for spook duties, and his handlers gave him money to survive when he would lose his jobs. Overall, he was a cheap spook. He was recruited with the patriot/James Bond/macho pitch, and it worked. Hiring people like my relative, who did it for the “cause,” no matter how phony the “cause” really was, is cheaper than hiring psychopaths or paying off corrupt officials. I doubt that my relative ever really figured out the evil that he was part of, like Ralph McGehee eventually did. As John Perkins learned in his economic-hit-man training, after the CIA overthrew Iran’s government on behalf of the oil companies, covert action became largely privatized, so as to never be held accountable by the federal government.

On a more “mundane” level, when my partner, Dennis Lee, was drafted into a Special Forces mission in Cambodia, it was soon before he was discharged, and he never went back to his platoon. That reduced the risk that he would talk to his fellow soldiers about it. That was another low-cost solution. Those kinds of secret activities are carried out by disposable personnel, some are more valuable than others, but there are plenty more where they came from. I have repeatedly heard that operations would be broken up and the operatives scattered, so as to not talk amongst themselves, keeping them siloed.

Years before I met Dennis, one friend who taught a human-potential class was approached by a man who was investigating whether it was some kind of spook front. The man had been on the run for years. He was a career CIA employee involved in spook operations, but he was on the CIA payroll and was able to comfortably retire. He essentially dropped off the grid for a few years after retiring, traveling the world with his son. When he got back to the USA, he looked up his colleagues from that spook operation, and they were all dead. As Brian wrote in his final book, the spooks have a hundred ways to kill people and make it look “innocent.” Those untimely deaths had the hallmark of spook murders to that man’s trained eye, and he realized that he was only alive because he had dropped off the grid. He went underground, on the run, after his discovery. That is an example of how spook operations can be “cleaned up.” This is nothing new. The story goes that when Genghis Khan died, he had a secret burial. After the crew buried Genghis Khan, their handlers murdered them, the keep the burial’s location secret. When those handlers reported that they finished their bloody job, they were murdered.

These tactics to ensure secrecy are very old, and some activities that I have heard of are so depraved that I am not going to publicly write about them much. They are as dark as it gets, such as torturing people to death and harvesting the fear chemicals that were secreted, for future use.

My next post will get into the metaphysical aspects of those activities and my views on them. They have been formed over the past 50-plus years.