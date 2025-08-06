One challenge of summarizing posts on topics is that my work is comprehensive, and many topics overlap in the same posts. I am continually asked about the global elite, which you can see in my recent interview. We had encounters with them, which few people do, so I understand why I get the questions. They ruined my life. They are not the focus of my work, but I acknowledge them. There is a strange schism in political philosophies on this topic. The left tends to deny that global elites even exist, while the right fixates on them, usually quite paranoically. Both are delusional positions which reflect a victim mentality.

In my recent book preview, I gave my guess on when they rose to global dominance: when Europe conquered the world. I am far from sure what the descent relationship is, if there is one, with today’s global elites. The only names that I have heard of have been through Steven Greer’s statements that the Mormon Financial Empire and Jesuit Order are involved. Mormons stole two of my companies, so Greer’s statement had instant credibility with me, as well as his statement of the tactics of organized suppression, as I lived through nearly all of them. Their organized suppression of disruptive technologies has been an impressive effort, but organized suppression also hails from all levels of the global economy. Wiping out the competition is the essence of capitalism, as Adam Smith noted.

I strongly doubt that exposing and conquering the global elite will work. I regard that as an adolescent fantasy, especially when other than a few names, nobody knows who they are. They are masters of hiding in the shadows. I have my doubts about how much they are behind the elite “solutions” to our energy problems, such as Global Warming. Bill Gates is a member of the retail elite, and they are nowhere near the top. I doubt that the global elite have much to do with retail politics. It is likely a minor concern of theirs. As long as retail politics does not deal with the important issues, all is well with the global elite. I have heard some amazing stories over the years.

Global elites run the world economy, and free energy threatens their thousand trillion (AKA one quadrillion) dollars of assets in the global economy. Spending a trillion dollars to keep the threat at bay is a pittance at their level of the game.

I have made a few posts (1) that tie global elites into the myriad topics that my work addresses. But blaming them for our woes is a stunted view of the situation. In my recent post on how Californian officials conspired to get Dennis Lee murdered by his prison inmates, I wonder if the global elite were involved at all. If they were, it only required a little nudge here and there in a system that was already abysmally corrupt.

In what I call the Fifth Epoch, elites will vanish, like slavery ended with the Industrial Revolution. Everybody will be richer than Bill Gates in the Fifth Epoch, just like the average American is richer than Europe’s richest man of three centuries ago. Elites will make no sense in the Fifth Epoch, and I doubt that many elites will mind. But they are not going be defeated in battle, exposed, or vanquished through other forms of coercion, which is a delusion that Young Warriors have. I advocate the love and enlightenment path to the Fifth Epoch, which may well be the only one that will work. I strongly doubt that efforts that focus on the global elite will get us to the Fifth Epoch. As my dear departed friend Brian O’Leary said, combined positive intention, of focusing on the goal, is the key.