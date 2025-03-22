I have mentioned Steven Greer plenty at Substack, but have not yet devoted a post to his efforts. Here goes. What spurred this was getting an email from his organization that referred to his recent discussion of Elon Musk, which is here. I have written a little about Musk at Substack (1, 2, 3, 4), partly because our journeys have overlapped at times. Musk is a member of what I call the retail elite, and as such, even as Earth’s richest man, at least officially, Musk sits quite a ways down the pecking order on Earth, as does Donald Trump. They have all heard about free energy, but nobody is talking about it. Musk is either naïve, has been warned off, or is in on it. I don’t know what the truth is on that issue.

I did not hear about Greer until a decade after I began going through the free-energy meat grinder with Dennis Lee. When I met Brian O’Leary several years after beginning my odyssey, Brian was just getting his feet wet in the free-energy field. The next year (1992), Brian co-hosted a UFO conference with his new-science organization (that he was soon kicked out of). Greer was there for it, in the early days of his Disclosure Project work. At the conference, Brian was approached by high-ranking military officials, who gave him an “offer” to do classified UFO work. Brian knew them from his scientific-establishment days. After Brian rejected their offer, they tried to take over the conference and Brian resisted their attempt. Immediately after the conference ended, Brian nearly died in a life-shortening incident that he believed was their response to his rejection of their “offer.” It was an offer that he could not refuse. The closest that Brian came to publicly disclosing that incident was in his last book. Murdering people like Brian seemed to be common in that milieu.

In Greer’s dead-man’s trigger document, he referred to the same conference and same military officials, who dangled two billion dollars to try to co-opt him, which he also mentioned in that recent interview. When that did not work, they led a smear campaign against Greer. That “offer” to Greer was a billion dollars more than the CIA offered Dennis several years earlier. I have written on my estimate of how much money has been thrown around, and some of the information came from Greer, as he repeated what a faction of the global elite told him: they had paid out $100 billion in quiet money to sequester disruptive technologies, and that amount may have doubled by now. That effort is about eliminating the threat of disruptive technologies. In that recent interview with Greer, he said that the global elite are protecting their $800 trillion of investments in the global economy. Spending $1 trillion to keep the threat at bay is a pittance at their level of the game.

By 1996, after Dennis improbably survived prison and began barnstorming the USA while Brian published his first free-energy book, I had already heard of my close friend’s underground technology show, in which free-energy and antigravity technologies were demonstrated. After I narrowly escaped going to prison myself, after the global elite raised their game to a new level, I went home to Seattle, where I met Dennis 11 years earlier, and I have not left and have tried to live a quiet life. A few months later, I heard of Greer for the first time, when he arranged those Disclosure Project witness testimonies before some members of Congress. When his team came down with advanced and strange forms of cancer soon afterward (likely induced by the global elite), I mailed alternative-treatment information to his assistant, who died the next year. From what I have heard, Greer was never the same after that, and I understand and sympathize. Anybody who lives through such situations is never the same. That he kept going at all is heroic. Several years after that, I saw Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe some of the same technologies that my friend saw in his underground show, and Greer’s effort gained more credibility with me.

I provided the seed money for the New Energy Movement conference in 2004 where Greer spoke, and his was the only presentation that I watched, as I manned the registration table (I had my wife cover, as I watched Greer’s talk). I only briefly interacted with him, and within seconds, his alpha-male persona was on display. I later heard that he has a typical emergency-room MD personality that needs to be in charge, which is understandable when lives are at stake. But there are definitely downsides to a personality like that, and I have heard plenty of scuttlebutt about Greer over the years. Carrying Dennis’s and Brian’s spears are among my life’s highlights, but they were the only two people in the free-energy field that I really trusted. I don’t have anything to do with the free-energy field today and don’t want to. Maybe there are some other trustworthy people in the field today, but there have never been many of them, not with the perils and temptations that are endemic in the field, and Brian did not think that the people in field would succeed.

Eugene Mallove was murdered a few days after he committed to be our first conference speaker, which spooked Brian, who immediately began planning his move to South America, and I did not blame him. Brian’s close friend John Mack came to a violent end the day after that conference ended, and nothing would surprise me about those violent deaths.

Greer made some memorable blunders in his effort, such as giving a spook $250K to deliver a free-energy prototype, which was naturally not delivered. His obsession with a “mini-alien” has been embarrassing to witness, and I sometimes wonder who is feeding him some of his information. I think that he has been led down the path a few times, which is admittedly a hazard of such pursuits. He is probably wiser for those experiences.

At one point, I had all of Greer’s books, but they were never scholarly and became quite repetitive. I watched several of his videos, and his most recent movie was pretty good. I keep following his efforts, but from afar. He is doing some of what I think needs to be done, but a lot of his effort is concerning to me. He is aware of my work but considers it too scholarly, and maybe he is right.

I think that Greer means well and I wish him the best, while I try out my approach to helping manifest the biggest event in the human journey. If anything, I hope that the body count from my effort is smaller, like about zero. In a sane world, there would be 50 like Greer going at it, but in this milieu, the people with the right stuff are very few and far between.