One of my life’s most bewildering moments was in 2019, when I went to use the restroom in my wife’s favorite Seattle restaurant and the men’s restroom had disappeared. It was like I was in a Twilight Zone episode. I then knew that something was broken in my society, and that was my introduction to the trans craze. I have not been back to that restaurant, and I began investigating what had happened.

I presented my findings in 2022, wrote a summary post at Substack last year, but the issue has also been scattered through my writings and, hence, this summary post, as I prepare to update my Substack summary post.

The bottom line is that sex is determined in mammals at conception. End of story. The trans craze is an attempt to overcome reality with ideology and vocabulary, and it is another windfall for the medical racket, as healthy bodies are medicalized and mutilated. Michel Foucault is the grandfather of this insanity, and the “left” went off the deep end on this issue.

That Donald Trump had to become the voice of reason on this issue and the protector of women is surreal. As human-rights attorney Kara Dansky so aptly put it, the Democratic Party abandoned women and children. Dansky got canceled out of her career for speaking up, as the Cancel Culture is another sign of our benighted times. It is even worse in nations such as Ireland. This is an instance of what is called ideological fixation, in which physical reality is discarded in favor of fantasy, as if gravity could be repealed by edict.

Dansky writes poignantly on this issue and states her position clearly: “Men are not women and should not have access to women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, sports, or prisons.” She sees, and I think rightly, that the trans craze is a rearguard action against feminists, to get rid of the idea of women altogether. She also speaks out on the transing of children, as children are indoctrinated, confused, and then mutilated, sterilized, and otherwise harmed. What a colossal failure to protect our society’s most vulnerable members. I see the trans craze as another medical atrocity that will take its place in history alongside lobotomies and eugenics, while the medical racket rakes it in once again.

While Dansky has a largely paid Substack site, each Friday she has a free post that highlights heroic women who speak out against this outrage, such as Elizabeth Kenney, on issues such as bizarre scenes in women’s locker rooms that are invaded by men (and the opposite happens). Dansky will also freely reproduce profound articles, such as this one, on how trans ideology can insidiously seep into families that have been victimized by it.

Feminists are not the only people to point out the anti-scientific stances of trans advocates. One of my favorite medical bloggers, Paul Thacker, also has called it out.

I was raised Democrat, and it has been horrifying to watch the Democratic Party become the censorship, warmonger, anti-science, and trans party, as it handed the White House to Trump with its imperial, anti-democratic, and insane stances.