Anybody who played at the high levels of the free-energy field had their views of our world radically change, if they survived the experience. My first three years with Dennis Lee comprised my lifetime’s steepest learning curve, and everything since then has been the small stuff, including all of my years of study. There is no teacher like experience. Billions of dollars thrown around like confetti, untimely deaths, prison, stolen companies, endless media smears, lying and mindless “skeptics,” underground demonstrations, ETs – three-ring circus barely begins to describe the free-energy milieu. There is nothing else like it on Earth.

None of us ever imagined what we would encounter. If you had told me what was ahead of me when that voice in my head suggested that I move to Seattle in 1986, I would not have believed any of it. As unbelievable as my journey is to most people, Dennis’s is ten times as unbelievable. Even with what Dennis had been through, when I met him, he still had faith in human virtue, and I watched his evolution over the next 30 years, as he became thoroughly disillusioned.

As a businessman, I still marvel at the brilliance of Dennis’s approach with his heating system, which is still the world’s best. His pitch to customers was this: “We will put a $10,000 heating system on your home for free, and if it does not save on your energy bills, you do not have to pay us anything.” It is by far the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of, and I came onto the scene after the window for that program had closed, to my lasting disappointment.

With extremely few exceptions, none of Dennis’s business associates understood. Every time that his greed-blinded business associates stole his companies, the first thing that they did was discard Dennis’s “crazy” marketing plans, when they were what made it all work. It reminds me of Einstein’s statement that only two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and Einstein was not sure about the universe.

Dennis’s business associates repeatedly killed the golden goose, as they trod their well-worn criminal paths to failure. But not everybody was so blind. The chairman of the board of American Express understood, as did the financier of Dennis’s Seattle company, but that was about it. It was financial engineering at its most ingenious and benevolent. The customers did not have to believe in anything, but allow the world’s best heating system to be installed for free on their homes, at no risk to themselves. A chimpanzee could sell those systems with Dennis’s program.

But when Dennis began thinking in terms of free energy, his stance changed. He called for faith. Part of me understands why, as he was recovering from the catastrophe in Seattle, and maybe my faith in Dennis had something to do with it. From our first shows, Dennis appealed to what I now understand are the three main population management ideologies in the USA: nationalism, capitalism, and organized religion. In ways, it was not what I signed up for, and I eventually came to understand that those ideologies are rooted in scarcity and fear, of creating in-groups at the expense of out-groups.

In our ignorance, we did not even know that there was a free-energy field, and little did we know that we attracted the attention of the global elite, both its “Black Hat” and “White Hat” factions. Then my ride became wild, and two years later, my life was ruined and Dennis sat in jail, even solitary confinement, after turning down the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold our operation.

After Mr. Professor and I sprung Dennis from jail, he went right back at it, and he catered to the right wing, as that was his background. I was done by then, picking up the pieces of my shattered life, and I had strong doubts that the businessman’s path would work for this. Then Dennis got involved with the Patriot movement, and he soon became disgusted by what he saw among the movement’s leaders. Then he was kangarooed into prison, barely survived the experience, as the officials kept trying to get him killed by the inmates, and when he got out, he began barnstorming the USA, which became quite a spectacle that enraged the sitting American president. The global elite raised their game to a new level, and I nearly went to prison that time. These events are even hard for me to believe, and I lived through them.

Dennis was eventually banned from the energy industry in the USA, accompanied by a call from David Rockefeller, the usual prosecutorial fraud, and media smears. Dennis still kept trying financial-engineering plays, that time around Obamacare. I have been a free-energy guy since 1986, and little else really interests me on the activism front. The biggest event in the human journey tends to do that, especially when no independent effort so far has had a prayer. I tried the left-wing non-profit path with Brian O’Leary a generation ago, before I was finally cured of all mass-movement approaches. Dennis is 79 today and still going at it, as far as I know.

Dennis is a Utopian thinker, and I suppose that I am, too. We likely will not live to see the arrival of the Fifth Epoch, but Dennis gets big points for his efforts, which are truly hard to believe, even when witnessing them. It was highly educational to watch Dennis’s changing strategies over the years, and it helped inform mine.