My writings can seem to bounce around randomly through many subjects, but there is a method to my seeming madness. Whether it is quantum theory, paleontology, history, chimp studies, media studies, conspiratorial topics, empires, the global rackets, R&D realities, or even spiritual studies, my goal is to help my readers develop comprehensive perspectives. I found that if people did not do that, or at least aspire to it, they could not navigate the most important topic on Earth without getting lost. The biggest event in the human journey is quite a subject to grapple with, and the consequences of humanity’s failing to achieve it will likely be existential. Few people on Earth today can productively discuss those issues, especially in the comprehensive way that it needs to be addressed, because it changes everything, as the world as we know it will end.

To be a specialist in an area of investigation and study is important, if for no other reason than understanding the process that specialists use. Specialists are important, but generalists are the key to developing comprehensive perspectives. Generalists cross disciplinary boundaries and are good at a level of pattern recognition that specialists rarely achieve.

But other qualities are needed, such as worldliness. Scientists, for instance, are naïve as a group. There are exceptions, of course, but the naïveté of scientists was recognized by Bucky Fuller long ago, and I have regularly encountered it. Nearly all mainstream scientists are useless on the free energy issue. As Fuller said, science is a slave profession, as scientists beg for money from patrons.

Medical science has been completely corrupted by the funding issue, for instance. But you would have never known it if all you had imbibed during the COVID-19 pandemic was the mainstream media, as the propaganda and censorship went into overdrive. I was just reading yesterday about the explosion of glioblastoma cases since the COVID vaccine was administered. I have a close friend dying of it, and I have little doubt that the vaccine was involved. Another friend is in a wheelchair because of the vaccine, which also killed his mother. I have been hearing about these injuries and deaths from the beginning, but they are being covered up, as usual. The system is designed to not detect injury connections to the vaccines. Coming to understand how the medical racket works is a good exercise in developing comprehensive thought, and all global rackets have similar sociologies. In a world of scarcity and fear, the existence of the rackets makes sense. But in a world of abundance, they become pointless for everybody, even the racketeers.

There is a concept called consilience, in which independently converging lines of evidence form the basis for robust findings. Science regularly depends on it. Developing a comprehensive perspective is a giant act of consilience, as a unified perspective is achieved. But it isn’t easy. My work is primarily about reducing the intellectual lift for the people that I seek. I had a highly unusual journey, so unusual that most people cannot believe that it happened. I can’t expect my readers to spend 35 years in study, or even five, or even one, for the most part. Those readers will need help, which is what I am here to provide.

Nobody ever saw the next Epoch coming or why until now. There was not a science of energy when the Industrial Revolution began, and even today, even in scientific disciplines, energy is often given short shrift, and economists are among the worst offenders. Understanding the energy-based foundation of each Epoch of the human journey is not something that is encouraged in our world today, and I believe that it is at least partly intentional. I am here to help change that.