For a private speaking engagement, I was asked to summarize my credentials in one page. I had to edit out some private information, but the rest is below.

1. My first mentor was a Tesla-level inventor. He invented what a federal study concluded during the USA’s first Oil Crisis was the best engine in the world for powering an automobile. I got my dreams of changing the energy industry then, but I was only 15.

2. I was raised to be a scientist, but a series of paranormal experiences (including a desperate prayer that was answered) changed my studies from science to business, and I became a CPA.

3. A second desperate prayer, eight years of idealism and disillusionment later, landed me in the middle of the greatest attempt yet made to bring alternative energy to the marketplace, in my natal city of Seattle in 1986. The company put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free. It still is the world’s best, but it has been wiped out in North America.

4. That Seattle company was wiped out and stolen by various vested interests, including the global elite. The company’s owner, Dennis Lee, left the state and tried to rebuild his effort in Boston. I followed him to Boston, became his partner, and we began to pursue what is called free energy.

5. We soon encountered the global elite, both the “White Hat” and “Black Hat” factions. We were offered $10 million for our idea, in what I now know was the “friendly buyout offer.”

6. We moved the company to my home town of Ventura, California, so that Dennis could work with my mentor (an agreement that I did not have knowledge of until I read it in one of Dennis’s books). My best professor also became my partner. My mentor soon proposed to marry his engine with Dennis’s heating system to make free energy, just when a national ad campaign began taking off, and we became an alternative-energy mecca for few months before we were raided. During the raid in January, 1988, the Ventura County’s sheriff’s deputies stole all of our technical material from our head researcher’s office. He was never the same after that. The raid began my life’s worst year.

7. In the spring of 1988, the CIA offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation (which I also only learned of through Dennis’s book), and when Dennis refused, he was arrested a few weeks later with a $1 million bail. The prosecution threatened our head researcher and drove him into hiding, leaving me as the key defense witness. My life’s turning point was my day on the witness stand in Kangaroo Court, when the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified. They tried it on the wrong man. The year 1988 ended with Dennis in solitary confinement (for trying to throw a Christmas party for his inmates), our researcher in hiding, and me bankrupt and driving to a medical lab in LA for my new job, which another government/media alliance soon tried to put out of business.

8. In January 1989, after reading his book, I met a former policeman who was fighting the same corrupt officials who had Dennis incarcerated, and his advice helped me and my professor spring Dennis from jail two months later, in the greatest miracle that I ever saw. But Dennis was still kangarooed into prison (even with an attorney that my money hired, who was the USA’s leading Constitutionalist attorney, who specialized in fighting corrupt officials, but was nearly disbarred), and the officials tried to get Dennis murdered by the inmates, which nearly worked. Many lives were shattered and some were shortened, including my professor’s, for the greatest sorrow of my journey.

9. That policeman was Audie Murphy’s close friend, and three weeks after the JFK assassination, they heard from a frightened Senator John Tower that Lee Harvey Oswald was a military-intelligence operative who was in backfired CIA operation that killed JFK. That operation was inadvertently confirmed many years later by declassified documents (and a decade after that policeman’s book was published), as the Pentagon had a nearly identical operation at the same time (to frame Castro, to justify an invasion of Cuba).

10. I have spent most of my “spare” time since 1989 in study, to see why the world worked so differently from how I was taught that it did. My writings are comprehensive, like Bucky Fuller’s.

11. I am considered an authority on many topics, and I am the biographer of Ed Herman (Noam Chomsky’s most prominent co-author) and Brian O’Leary (the most controversial astronaut). People close to me know that free-energy, antigravity, and other technologies are on the planet today, as demonstrated to them by the “White Hat” faction of the global elite and others.

12. I did a recent interview with some Green Party activists and plan to do more interviews, as I mount a free-energy effort, based on an approach that I have not seen tried before: the love and enlightenment approach to manifesting the biggest event in the human journey.