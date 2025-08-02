This post will summarize the issues as I see them, for reviving the world’s best heating system in the USA, and end this series of posts (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6). Also, a successful effort could provide the funding for developing free-energy technology, which was my dream in my home town, before we were wiped out.

The good news is that nobody needs to reinvent the entire technology, as a company in Portugal makes a variant of it today. The panels that I see in that Portuguese operation do not seem to hold as much refrigerant as Dennis Lee’s heat pump did (60 pounds of refrigerant), and understanding the technical specifications of that Portuguese heat pump would be a good starting place.

I began this series of posts with the physics of why Dennis Lee’s heat pump was the world’s best heating system and still is. That flat-plate evaporator is a huge thermodynamic advantage over the fin-and-tube evaporator arrays of air-to-air heat pumps. Dennis’s heat pumps, because of that flat-plate evaporator, produced twice the pressure and heat, higher post-pump temperatures, and most importantly, about three times the energetic efficiencies of air-to-airs.

Probably the biggest technical issue with Dennis’s heat pumps before he got involved was that they were not always professionally installed, which caused quality problems. A poorly installed system would not work well, and I heard plenty of disaster stories. To retrofit that heating system on homes, putting the evaporator panels on roofs kept them out of the way and safer from damage, but they just needed to be exposed to the sunlight and weather. All sorts of arrays were invented.

The plant manager of the world’s largest heat-pump manufacturer was right, in that installation issues were the key limitation for Dennis’s heat pump. There is no more Carter tax credit to make Dennis’s brilliant financial-engineering plan feasible. That heat pump works best when it runs 24 hours a day, which generally means commercial-hot-water installations, such as swimming pools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, car washes, and so on.

Technology has marched onward since the 1980s, and that Portuguese company has surely taken advantage of improvements in technology since then, including electronics. My guess is that the coefficients of performance have increased since the 1980s, with variable-speed pumps, new refrigerants, and the like.

Dennis’s “heat injector” idea would eliminate most installation issues. I can see multiple sizes of the heat pumps (such as four, six, and eight-panel installations), with the components sized accordingly. Even with a company that still makes a variation of that heat pump, I can see a bit of R&D going into reviving the heat pump in the USA, to give it the best technical advantages.

I also discussed economic issues, and today, homes are insulated, there is no big tax credit, and the like, it is different economic environment than in the 1970s and 1980s, but Dennis’s heat pump surely will outperform air-to-airs, with their highly inferior evaporators.

The bottom line is that the thermodynamics of Dennis’s heat pump shows how gas should never be used for heating. It is far more efficient, on a macroeconomic basis, to use gas to power electric plants and use that electricity to run heat pumps. That results in energy savings of 60% and more.

This series was inspired by a Green Party activist who asked about viable technologies that have been suppressed, in my recent interview. Dennis’s heat pump is the suppressed energy technology that I know best.

I have discussed the problems of a capitalist approach to this. Dennis constantly fended off attempts to steal his companies, mobsters muscled in, and that was before the organized suppression in Seattle (1) and Ventura, in which local, state, national, and global interests got involved. Many hit men and women were sicced onto our companies, including one who recently died, whom I finally named, after waiting to outlive him for more than 30 years.

Any attempt to revive that technology in the USA may well encounter organized suppression. The only way that it can be overcome, in my opinion, is with a strong effort. I think that all capitalist efforts will be doomed for this, as it is just too vulnerable, not only from organized suppression, but business associates constantly try to steal the companies. Capitalism is a greed-based ideology, and greed came forward like I have not seen before or since over that technology, which only became worse when we pursued free energy.

If a Green Party attempt at reviving that technology was mounted, I recommend that it be non-profit, and this can be where free energy comes into it. All profits from the venture could be put into an R&D fund for developing free-energy technology, which would also be non-profit. That 60% energy savings definitely translates into the financial wherewithal to fund a free-energy effort. I do not recommend what we were doing: marrying those panels with hydraulic heat engines, but something along the lines of what Sparky Sweet had. Heat pumps and heat engines are hopelessly primitive technologies compared to what the global elite have in their Golden Hoard.

But reviving that heat pump, as a way to fund free-energy R&D efforts, was my dream in Ventura, before we were wiped out. As I stated in my recent interview, only one of the public-ready devices would need to be made, and then it will be given to humanity. Trying to make it into a capitalist play is suicidal. The only chance that I see is to intend to give to humanity.

The arrival of free-energy technology for public use will be the biggest event in the human journey, and the global elite know this well, which is why it has been subjected to history’s greatest effort of organized suppression. The arrival of what I call the Fifth Epoch means the end of elites, and they know it.

I cannot overemphasize how any effort along these lines has to have a strong foundation of people who unite in pursuit of the goal and avoids self-seeking. There are many paths of failure for this. My work has been all about training the people that I seek for this task, and I know who I am looking for. The hard part is finding the people. Until now, nearly all that I saw with environmentalists was that they treated free energy like the enemy. I would be very pleasantly surprised if a Green Party effort was the one that succeeded. My initial orientation was environmental.