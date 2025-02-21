Last night while in bed, the inspiration for today’s post came to me, and this morning a pal sent me his query to Elon Musk’s new AI tool, asking about free energy and my efforts in particular. Another pal did that a year or so ago, and AI has a lot to learn. It can kind of draw the broad outline, but it gets a lot of the facts wrong, and it had a definite orthodox bent. It is not entirely worthless, but it is not really all that useful.

This post will be about manifesting the biggest event in the human journey – the arrival of free energy for public use – and why I think that my approach can work. The arrival of free energy will end the world as we know it. I’ll start with what I can’t deny: my close friend’s underground technology show and Sparky Sweet’s experiences. When I told Brian O’Leary about my friend’s show, Brian was not even surprised, and was more interested in my close relative who worked for Henry Kissinger as a contract CIA agent.

Free-energy tech is very real, along with antigravity and other mind-bogglers. Its cover-up is conjoined with the ET cover-up, which comprise history’s greatest cover-up. According to what E. Howard Hunt told the original Watergate attorney, JFK was killed over the ET cover-up, and Hunt was involved with the operation that got JFK killed. The fervor in the JFK-assassination field has been something to behold. The Apollo Moon landings really happened, but ET encounters on the Moon might have been covered up, and debunkers have it pretty easy, as the researchers are often their own worst enemies (just like in the free-energy field), as personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity, which was my journey’s primary lesson. Brian called what he discovered during his life-shortening adventures on the fringes the “Suppression Syndrome.”

The sitting American president protected Osama bin Laden only two years before the 9/11 terror attacks, so far more than met the eye happened on 9/11. Conspiratorial events and cover-ups are standard operating procedure in the USA. Even high-MPG carburetors have been suppressed by the car companies, in a conspiracy with the oil companies, for longer than I have been alive. Wiping out Dennis Lee’s high-MPG effort, even when the sitting president’s energy advisor arranged for a demonstration of it, was just another day at the office. When David Rockefeller got involved, it did not matter what the sitting president thought, as he sits far down the food chain of power on Earth.

What happened to us in my home town (in arguably the most corrupt county in the USA) was the biggest free-energy takedown ever, and the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to have Dennis fold the operation was standard practice. The people who run the world have quite a bag of tricks to keep disruptive technologies at bay.

But I discovered that organized suppression is 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, as nearly everybody plays along with it. The structural aspects are far more important than the conspiratorial aspects, which I later found reflected in Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model.

The free-energy field is in a state of arrested development, which is partly why all independent free-energy efforts have failed to this day. I have written on what a successful free-energy effort might look like, but the people involved have to raise their games far higher than what I have seen so far. That is the hard part. Steven Greer is mounting the highest-profile effort since Dennis’s in 1996. He is doing some of the right things, but a lot of what he does is not aligned with my ideal effort. We’ll see if he makes any headway, and I’ll watch from afar.

I know those that I seek for my effort – disillusioned idealists – because I am one, and all of my fellow travelers and close colleagues were a bunch of overgrown Boy and Girl Scouts. Those are the people with the right stuff (1, 2) for what I am attempting, if they can survive their disillusionment process and awaken past their indoctrination and conditioning. I cannot help people care or awaken. They have to come to me already caring and awake. If they are, then we have something to work on, and I am here to help them.

The technical feat of making free-energy technology is not that great. Sparky Sweet literally developed his in a spare bedroom, but a working prototype is a long way from something ready for public use. If an effort like mine can amass enough (thousands) of those disillusioned idealists who do the work and learn to sing the song of abundance, the rest will be easy.