I do not expect anybody to master all of the material that is in my work, but the people that I seek need at least gain some familiarity with it and see how it all connects. The title of this post – “JFK, Spooks, ETs, the Space Race, Nazis, the Paranormal, Energy, the Global Elite, Global Rackets, Propaganda, and History” – refers to many aspects of my life and work, and all are part of developing a comprehensive perspective. This post will sketch how they all connect in my work.

JFK: I was five years old when John F. Kennedy was murdered. A generation later, I learned from Gary Wean, who helped spring my partner from jail, that JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation that was intended to frame Fidel Castro for a failed assassination attempt on JFK, to justify an invasion of Cuba (there was a similar Pentagon plan at the same time, of framing Castro for fake terror incidents), which was turned into a real assassination. The man who ran the “investigation” of JFK’s murder, Allen Dulles, was fired by JFK as the head of the CIA, he covered up the CIA’s involvement in JFK’s murder, and he may have well helped plan JFK’s murder. All American presidents since then have been puppets, and the presidency is far down the hierarchy of power on Earth.

Spooks: Years before I met my partner, Dennis Lee, a close relative was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger, and he nearly tried to recruit me into the “business.” Like many in the field, my relative eventually drank himself to death. I later became friends with one the chief CIA whistleblowers, Ralph McGehee, and I helped take the heat from the FBI off of him. The spooks keep track of me to this day.

ETs: The man who ran the “retail” operation that got JFK killed, E. Howard Hunt, told the original Watergate Attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue. Many years later, a close friend was kidnapped and shown free-energy, antigravity, and other exotic technologies. That show was given by a dissident faction of the global elite, and most of what my friend was shown was likely developed by reverse-engineering ET technology. A decade after that, I watched UFOs fly by, which seemed to interact with my mind and the mind of my host, James Gilliland. James was involved with a free-energy effort himself before the spooks got involved and people died.

The Space Race: While JFK was allegedly killed over the ET issue, I suspect that it was related to his efforts to end the Cold War, and specifically the Space Race. He planned to brief the Soviet Union on the ET issue (NASA expected to encounter ETs on the Moon, and it seems that it did), and that was apparently the proximate reason for his murder. But it was likely not the ultimate one, which was that JFK was not an eager imperialist and tool of elites, likely domestic elites, but the global elite may have had some involvement, and they certainly had some interest.

Nazis: The Space Race would not have happened in the 1960s, if it would have happened at all, had the USA not protected and hired the Nazis who ran the V-2 program, led by Wernher von Braun, who became an American hero. Von Braun was also the reason why my future colleague, Brian O’Leary, was hired as an astronaut to go to Mars. Also, I was a space brat who lived in Houston during the Space Race, as my father worked in NASA’s Mission Control. Both Brian and I had to thank von Braun for our NASA days.

The Paranormal: At age 16, a few months after spending a summer in Europe, I attended a meditation class and witnessed and performed spectacular paranormal feats. Until that moment, I had been raised from the cradle to be a scientist. Little did I know it, but I was ruined as a mainstream scientist before my career began, as I could no longer drink the Kool-Aid of materialism, which is the religion of mainstream scientists. Five years later, Brian had the same experience while performing the same exercise, which wrecked his scientific career, but which set our paths to cross. A few years later, a desperate prayer was answered by a voice in my head, and I changed my studies from science to business. Eight years of idealism and disillusionment later, another desperate prayer was answered, and I landed in the middle of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace. Sometimes even I have a hard time believing that that happened.

Energy: The same year that I had my first paranormal experiences, my mentor’s engine made the news as the best engine in the world for running an automobile, and my energy dreams began then, during the USA’s first energy crisis. The next decade, I brought my mentor and Dennis together, as we pursued free energy.

The Global Elite: The global elite got involved immediately after I became Dennis’s partner, as the “Black Hat” faction tried to buy us out for $10 million, while the “White Hat” faction quietly encouraged us. The next year, the Black Hats offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation, before they lowered the boom on us, and Dennis was arrested with a million-dollar bail. They have quite a bag of tricks.

The Global Rackets: After our operation was wiped out in my home town, I slowly became aware of what we had stumbled into. Our efforts threatened the greatest racket on Earth: the energy racket. When my family changed its diet when I was 12 to save my father’s health, I was introduced to the effects of the medical racket. I watched the media lie about Dennis since the day I met him, and I eventually learned that rackets dominate the world economy (the primary rackets are: energy, medicine, media, military, spooks, banking, and organized religion).

Propaganda: While I saw the media incessantly lie about our efforts, I did not know at the time that it was part of a global racket. After my life was wrecked, I began my years of study. One of my first studies was the media, and I learned at Noam Chomsky and Ed Herman’s scholarly feet. Their Propaganda Model (which Ed invented) helped explain what I saw during my adventures.

History: My days of study, in retrospect, were about understanding why the world that I experienced came to be that way, and I began studying not only human history, but the history of life on Earth. I eventually developed a framework to better understand the human journey, which I have called the Epochs of the human journey. Each Epoch was founded on its energy practices, and free energy would initiate an unprecedented Epoch of abundance. That helped me understand why our free-energy efforts were treated so harshly: free energy would collapse the global power structure and herald the end of all elites.

Those are my work’s main topics in a nutshell, and how they are connected. My adventures woke me up beyond my indoctrination and conditioning, and an effort like mine will only work with the caring and awakened. I experienced, witnessed, or heard of the many paths of failure for this Epochal task, which were all, to one degree or another, rooted in scarcity and fear. I am trying the love and enlightenment approach, which not only grew from my spiritual perspective, but it also aligns with the goal of bringing into being a world based on abundance and love. It may be the only approach that will work.