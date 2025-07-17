Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

I would still wish to grow food in the soil in partnership with nature in the world you envision but it would not be drudgery, rather it would be born of background abundance wherein people’s basic needs will be fulfilled.

Truth is that most farming is a struggle in the face of natural succession. Permaculture strategies are, at their best, an attempt to blend nature with human needs in partnership with the plant world and live from the abundance. This should be encouraged.

I think part of why people tend to fear “free energy” is because they have been burned many times before by unfulfilled promises and do not wish that pain again. The “We Won’t Be Fooled Again” syndrome.

They would need to get over that. 🤡

