Today, I discussed an issue with a pal, on transitioning to what I call the Fifth Epoch, which is a world of abundance. Regarding the effort that I have in mind, the hard part will be building that virtual community that can have a comprehensive discussion of the issues. That has never been seen on Earth before. It will become a partially real community when the time comes to develop free-energy technology, to give it to humanity. But that will be the easy part. My pal brought up the issue of transition plans, which brings up the heart of what I call the free-energy conundrum. Very few people on Earth get past ignorance, denial, and fear of free energy to “do something,” and those people nearly invariably get caught in the free-energy field’s state of arrested development and travel the paths of disaster, which often result in ruined and shortened lives.

In 2009, Brian O’Leary asked me to help him write a proposal to the USA’s Department of Energy (“DOE”) on a transition plan to a world economy based on free energy. As I wrote my parts of it (mainly the Big Picture section), I wondered what he thought that we would accomplish (nothing, as it turned out). Brian had a self-admitted co-dependency with the federal government, thinking that answers could be found there. Twelve years before I helped Brian, I helped Dennis Lee approach the DOE, and I heard a very sobering statement from the official who ran the hearings. That DOE official was like my pal that I discussed the transitioning issue with: a Boy Scout. Those Boy Scouts can be found in every government agency, even the CIA, and really, in any walk of life. Once those Boy and Girl Scouts awaken to reality, they become members of my target audience.

I recently watched a late-life interview that Brian gave, and he specifically mentioned that Hazel Henderson was against the idea of free energy, because of the chaos that would ensue. Why chaos? I found that “visionaries” such as Henderson were addicted to their frames of reference, which in our world are all based on scarcity. When people such as Henderson run up against something that blows apart their framework, they act like addicts. This was also behind the crazed reactions of denial and fear that Brian received during his ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy, from the world’s leading scientists, “progressives,” and “visionaries.” And his ride was after he wrote about the “Suppression Syndrome” that kept things such as free energy in the margins.

The bottom line is that there is really nobody on Earth to meaningfully present a transition plan to. You can’t present a plan to achieve something that people inherently believe is impossible or even undesirable. An adage of warfare is that battle plans look great until the first shot is fired. The arrival of free energy will be the biggest wildcard of all time. Any transition plan of much detail will quickly become obsolete. Long ago, I realized that the only meaningful aspects of transition plans to the Fifth Epoch are just general principles, stars to steer by.

I only see a few key principles that any desirable and credible transition plan to the Fifth Epoch will need to have:

1. Safety;

2. Harmlessness;

3. The initial goal will be to ensure that all human survival needs on Earth are met, and all future improvements will be available to all humans.

If safety and harmlessness are the dogmas behind all design and implementation decisions, all will be well. Those technologies are amenable to being made safe (and probably already have been), and I envision peacekeeping grandmothers to ensure peace in the early years, until nobody needs to be reminded any longer.

Within the coming generation, AI robotics will be able to do anything that humans do, and better in probably all cases of physical activity. There will be no need for human labor any longer. Indoor farms, placed anywhere on Earth, will be able to feed humanity a hundred times over, with whole, fresh food, as everybody lives to be 100 and healthy the entire way.

More than 99% of the important effort in transitioning to the Fifth Epoch will be bringing free-energy technology to humanity, and the hard part will be building what I call the choir. The rest will be easy, and I do not expect the Hazel Hendersons of the world, or almost anybody else on Earth, to understand until they can experience the beginning of the Fifth Epoch for themselves. This is typical of all Epochal transitions: people could not imagine the new Epoch until it arrived.