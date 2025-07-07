As usual, this summary of posts will only link to this series of Substack posts. The arrival of free energy for public use will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far. TV shows such as Star Trek barely hint at it, and free-energy technology is older than I am, but it has been sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up, by global elites for reasons of Earthly power. My close circle of people and I learned that the hard way, with many ruined and shortened lives. I was young and idealistic enough to survive my learning experience and keep going, while most weren’t. Those who survived generally just tried to eke through the rest of their lives, out of the public eye and off the global elite’s radar.

Because I grew up in an inventor’s workshop, my initial orientation was the inventor’s. Lone inventors do not stand a prayer in the free-energy milieu. It is hard enough for “normal” inventing, and the free-energy milieu is like nothing else on Earth. The “lucky” inventors took the friendly buyout offer, while the unlucky ones had their lives ruined or shortened.

Very few free-energy inventors come up with something that is viable (on the order of 1%), and they nearly invariably charge down the paths of failure, of applying for patents, keeping it proprietary, playing secrecy games, etc. Many inventors get what I have called “inventoritis” and Steven Green called Crazy Inventor Syndrome, as they see themselves as messiahs, expect to be paid $1 trillion, and other zaniness. The focus on inventors in the free-energy milieu is part of what I call its state of arrested development. Inventors are a small piece of the puzzle. It took me over a decade to finally be cured of my delusions regarding inventors. Creative ability is a divine gift, but it is rarely put to the highest and best uses in our world of scarcity and fear.

Free-energy efforts constantly chase for money. All efforts to chase money in the free-energy milieu are dead-ends. Any initial success will be met by attacks from corrupt officials and agents in the pay of the global elite, accompanied by media attacks. Many billionaires, especially “philanthropists,” hang around the fringes of the free-energy milieu, waiting like vultures, to swoop in and take over any effort with promise. The money chase also inspires greed, and many free-energy efforts have collapsed in self-inflicted bloodbaths, while the global elite did not have to lift a finger or only give it a slight nudge. I have purposely designed my effort so that I do not need money to build my “choir.”

An early delusion among free-energy aspirants is to realize that organized suppression is real, but they think that they can somehow sneak past it. The global elite have surveillance capabilities second to none, cannot be snuck past, and it is a potentially deadly delusion to think so. This has to all be done in the light of day.

Many free-energy prototypes have been publicly demonstrated. Brian O’Leary spent his last years trying to educate the public on the $100 million chasm between a working prototype and something ready for public use. The number has at least doubled by now. I gave my views on what a successful demonstration might look like. Nobody has done it right yet and likely won’t, until that chasm is crossed.

I was involved in five mass-movement energy efforts before I was finally cured of the approach. Mass-movements in this milieu sow the seeds of their own destruction at the outset, by appealing to scarcity-based frames of reference to build effort “cohesion.” But such lowest-common-denominator approaches cater to people’s survival mechanisms. The survival mentality is rooted in scarcity and fear, and is at cross-purposes with an effort that can succeed. The people in a successful effort will be united by love, enlightenment, and focusing on the goal, not survival and self-seeking.

Another delusion in the free-energy milieu is thinking that the global elite are going to be defeated in battle, exposed, and the like. That is what I call a Young Warrior delusion, the kind that teenage cannon fodder often harbor. It won’t work for this. The global elite are not threatened by such ideas. Tangling with them is not a good idea. The best that we can hope for is that they will slink away when they realize that their game is over. Nobody gets away with anything, and there is no need for thinking that the global elite need to be punished, etc. We all reap what we sow, and I think that even the worst of the global elite can be redeemed in what I call the Fifth Epoch.

There have been attempts to mount media campaigns for free energy. There are several reasons for why they failed, and the media is a tool of the global elite, not activists. Since my first website in 1996, I knew that I was in a race against the forces of censorship. My public efforts are at the Internet’s margins. Substack is seen as a threat to the media’s dominance of public thought, and we will see how it fares.

I have encountered many heroic people during my journey, and they all paid heavy prices for their heroism. The hero’s path to free energy could work, if there were enough heroes for it. But I only heard of one like my former partner, Dennis Lee, and only a handful like Brian O’Leary. Ten like Dennis or 100 like Brian, combining their efforts, and bringing free energy to the public would have been easy, but those numbers do not exist on Earth today. I watched Dennis’s strategies change since 1986, as he kept trying out different approaches. They helped inform my efforts.

When I became Dennis’s partner, the first thing that we did was put on shows. When Brian recruited me into helping him found the New Energy Movement, the first thing we did was put on a conference. The show and conference approach not only does not work, but the global elite’s agents come running. Many ruined and shortened lives came with that approach, and nothing viable ever came from it.

Another failed approach is banging on the doors of the rich and powerful, governments, so-called charities, and the like. Those doors have been banged on thousands of times, and genuine help has rarely, if ever, been provided. I have called it the beseeching route, and it gives the beseechers’ power away.

What those failed approaches generally have in common is that they are traps for the ego. I strongly doubt that any effort rooted in egocentric approaches has a prayer of success. I have long advocated a love and enlightenment approach, which may be the only approach that will succeed, and my target audience is disillusioned idealists. Taking and witnessing those above paths is partly how I became disillusioned, and all disillusioned idealists had similar experiences, no matter what walk of life that they were on. The people that I seek will recognize their journeys in mine and those of my fellow travelers. Finding them will be the hard part of my approach, as they are very few and far between on Earth today. If that choir can form, the rest will be easy.