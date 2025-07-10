My adventures and years of study made it clear to me that what the public sees, through the media and the antics of politicians and other public figures, is mostly for show. Much higher powers make the world’s important decisions, not what I call retail politics or those that I call retail elites, such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk. I am not a conspiracist, in the sense that conspiratorial actions largely explain how our world works, but there is far more than meets the eye happening behind the scenes of public events. I see the world’s events as 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. It is time to weigh in a little on current events.

For starters, nothing of what we see taking place in the Middle East would be happening if the lion’s share of the world’s easy oil was not there. Middle East oil is history’s greatest material prize, and that is the ultimate explanation for everything that happens there, especially the West’s meddling there, from creating new nations from scratch to overthrowing governments to invading nations, committing genocides, and its support for Israel. JFK was the only American president who tried to trim Israel’s feathers (Eisenhower is a partial exception), and his support for Arab nations has also not been seen again. His murder resulted in a 180-degree turn in the USA’s Israeli policy that continues to this day, and I have some inside connections to the issue.

Probably the most significant connection was my friend Gary Wean, whose advice helped me spring my partner from jail. Like how my partner did not start writing until he was behind bars and was slowed down enough to write about adventures, Gary did not begin writing until he was railroaded out of his career.

In 1946, early in Gary’s career, he put Mickey Cohen under surveillance. Gary soon saw Jack Ruby in Cohen’s company, and Gary even had a conversation with Ruby. Ruby told Gary that the West Coast was no longer a gold mine for the Mob, since World War II ended, and the big opportunities became New Orleans and Havana. It was not until Castro’s revolution in Cuba that the Mob really built Las Vegas into what it became. My stepfather began his career as a Las Vegas entertainer in those days, as a Frank Sinatra sound-alike.

In the late 1950s, while Gary had Cohen under surveillance, one of Cohen’s close associates was Menachem Begin. Cohen was an arms dealer for Israel in its early days, and Cohen even “donated” a warship to Israel. JFK became the Democratic Party nominee for the presidency in Los Angeles in 1960, and Gary surveilled the party at Peter Lawford’s Malibu home where JFK was introduced to Marilyn Monroe. Cohen specialized in blackmailing celebrities, and according to Gary, Monroe was being used as the world’s highest-class hooker in an influence-peddling and blackmail scheme against JFK. Trying to blackmail the eventual president took some brass.

To jump ahead over 30 years, in the mid-1990s I lived a few miles from New Albany, which Les Wexner built. I had heard of Wexner’s sexual escapades while I lived there, so to hear many years later that Jeffrey Epstein had his first lair in New Albany did not come as a big surprise. Epstein’s alleged blackmail operation, likely on behalf of Mossad, seems like it was a descendant of the Monroe operation.

Sam Husseini has been busily writing today on the ludicrous Trump administration’s denial of what Epstein was doing, on the heels of Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu. It is all ugly.

To go back to the 1960s again, three weeks after the JFK hit, Gary met with a frightened Senator John Tower (who replaced Lyndon Johnson), about a backfired CIA operation that got JFK killed. The official operation was to stage a fake assassination attempt on JFK and frame Castro for it, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Gary’s book was first published in 1987, and in 1997, the Operation Northwoods document was declassified, which was an almost identical operation to what Tower described. Northwoods was the Pentagon’s plan to stage fake terror incidents in the USA and frame Castro for them, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Gary’s testimony should have become the touchstone for all JFK-assassination investigators since Northwoods was declassified, but to this day, the mainstream completely ignores Gary’s testimony and so do most JFK-assassination researchers. The documents that Trump declassified only bolster Gary’s story more.

Gary was the originator of the Israel-did-it hypothesis of the JFK hit, and I have given my views on the matter. Israel was certainly a beneficiary of JFK’s murder, and may well have been involved, but I see them more as muscle than masterminds if they were involved. For me, the big lesson of the JFK hit was that the American presidency was permanently demoted with JFK’s murder. The sitting American president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it would all be covered up. Every president since JFK was a puppet and knew it, and they were all handpicked by David Rockefeller, who may well have been involved in the JFK hit. Our encounters with the Rockefellers were not pleasant, and not much would surprise me about the Rockefellers, but they are also down the global hierarchy a ways.

I recently wrote a post that connected many such subjects, and there are likely deep connections between them. So, these latest disgusting spectacles at the White House are typical, and far more than meets the eye is happening. That much, I am sure of. There is only one way out that I know of, which will end the world as we know it, and nobody will miss it.