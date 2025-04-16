An Audio Introduction to My Journey

This is not quite a transcript, but it is more of a summary of the audio. Substack provides transcripts of the audios that are not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”). You can also select any part of the transcript and Substack will play that sound clip. I am continually amazed at how these kinds of technologies are progressing. This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

I have written about these events many times, but this is the first time that I have done it orally for the public since I did some interviews many years ago, and never in this detail. As I wrote, it is my adventures and the adventures of those close to me that people have the hardest time believing, not my analytic work so much, although few Westerners can really handle that, either, as it flies in the face of so much that they “know.” Not many people can handle my work for long.

I come from a family in which high IQs are normal, and I’ll begin this story with my grandfather, who was born on a homestead in Kansas in 1907, lived in a sod hut while young, and was driven from Kansas by the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression. After years of a Grapes of Wrath existence, his family settled near Bellingham, Washington, just before my father was born in 1936. My grandfather was a poet of international reputation who became the president of the Seattle painter’s union in the 1950s, before I was born. My father’s IQ is way up there, in the 160s or 170s, I would guess. He got the highest score on his state’s math test when he was in high school.

My father married a woman with an IQ about half of his, in their isolation in Bellingham. That situation led to children who were either geniuses or mentally disabled, and I am only the middle child, “intelligence”-wise. Since I was raised in that family, I didn’t appreciate how strange it was until many years later, and “intelligence” became a family theme, with those dramatic disparities.

I was born in 1958, at the height of the postwar baby boom. As a white, educated, male American boomer, I am a member of history’s most privileged demographic group. I am not nearly as intelligent as my father is, but I was still recognized as “gifted” from a young age and I was raised to be a scientist from the cradle. When my father worked in Mission Control at NASA in 1966-1967, I attended Saturday morning science classes at a museum, and I was in “gifted” classes for several years. I read all of the paleontology books in my grade school’s library, won that school’s first spelling bee, and read the daily newspaper by age nine. I seemed to be destined for high achievement.

Little did I know it at the time, but reading the newspaper was a form of brainwashing, and I was raised in a racist and bigoted household, which was not that unusual for the time, in history’s most racist nation. It took years after leaving home to put it behind me. In my early years in the late 1960s, my great nation was inflicting its latest genocide. It would be many years before I learned it, but John F. Kennedy “(JFK”) was murdered in a backfired CIA operation, to stage a fake assassination on JFK and frame Fidel Castro for it, as a justification for invading Cuba. My money is on JFK’s efforts to end the Cold War as the ultimate reason for why he was killed, although Israel may well have been involved at some level.

I was largely raised as a normal American boomer until that fateful day in 1970, when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which led to a health miracle. The book that inspired the change was banned in the USA the next decade, but its advice forms the first line of defense against heart disease in mainstream medicine today. It was among a number of changes that I doubted that I would live to see.

The year 1974 was also critical in my life. I was raised around literal rocket scientists (1, 2) and I had a mentor while young who was a creative genius. In 1974, an engine that he invented began making the news and my energy dreams began then, at age 15. My parents sent me to Europe for two months that summer, and I came home largely with my adult mind. But before that year ended, I had my first paranormal experiences in a meditation class, and I was ruined as a mainstream scientist before I ever began. I became quite the student of spirituality after that. Former astronaut Brian O’Leary had the same experience while performing the same exercise five years later, and it also ruined him as a mainstream scientist, as he could never again believe in the materialistic framework that dominates mainstream science.

I was raised in a military household in a military community in an imperial nation, and I was taught that I would not quite be a man until I had been a soldier, which helped lead to my nomination for the Air Force Academy. What a terrible way to raise a child. My mother fortunately prevailed on my father to talk me out of it. I was the first man since the 1800s, going up my family tree, who did not serve in the military.

Chemistry was my first love, after my early affairs with paleontology and archeology, and I went to college to become a chemist. In my third year of chemistry studies, I realized that I did not want to become a chemist and I had my first existential crisis. After months of feeling lost, for the first time in my life, I prayed for guidance, and an alien voice in my head suggested that I could study business. I had no idea what that meant at the time, but I am an accountant today because of that otherworldly guidance.

I went from the top of my classes in my math and science studies to the top of my classes in my business studies. I focused my idealism on accounting and capitalism and spent the next eight years going through idealism and disillusionment.

After graduation, I spent a hellish three years in Los Angeles, working in Skid Row for several months, in awesome air pollution, walking past a dead body on the way to lunch, and other horrors. I eventually learned that my first profession was worthless, because of a fatal conflict of interest at its core. Those were my life’s unhappiest years, not only because of my growing cognitive dissonance and being forced to change my diet and drink alcohol, but I was nowhere near pursuing that teenage dream of changing the energy industry. Also, in my early adult days, I discovered that a close relative was a CIA contract agent to who worked for Henry Kissinger. He had a lot of blood on his hands. My relative nearly tried to recruit me into the family “business,” but I left his daily life before he could, and I thank my lucky stars for that. It was my first brush with the CIA, but far from the last.

In early 1986, I was in a stress breakdown (the second of six that I would have in my career), dreading the next day, and I made my second and so far last desperate prayer. It was answered again upon awakening, and the voice suggested that I move to Seattle. Ten days later, I was interviewing at a Seattle company that had just made the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace by putting the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. A lightning bolt hit me that day, which reverberates to this day. The owner of that company was Dennis Lee. I have never heard of another story like that, and my adventures were just beginning.