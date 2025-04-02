For those who have read my work for a long time (some since the 1990s), I think that what I am trying to accomplish is obvious, but this post will be a condensed version.

I was raised to be a scientist from the cradle and was well on my way until a desperate prayer changed my studies from science to business when I was 19, three years after I had my first energy dreams, when what my first professional mentor invented was considered by a federal study as the world’s best engine for powering an automobile. Eight years of idealism and disillusionment after that first prayer, I made a second and so far last one and landed in the middle of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace, which put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free. Then my wild ride began, and before that year was over, we were pursuing free energy. Two years later, my life was ruined, soon after my partner rejected a billion-dollar offer from the CIA to cease our efforts. After I sprung my partner from jail, I spent the next several years digging out of my financial abyss and rebuilding my shattered life, while my partner survived yet more attempts to kill him. I can scarcely believe that that all happened, and I lived it. I only survived because of my youth and idealism. I also began my days of study in those years.

After several years of trying, my former partner got me to go back to work for him. It did not last long, I nearly went to prison or worse for my efforts, but most importantly, I strongly doubted that our approach would work. I then embarked on the study and writing that resulted in my site largely as it stands today. After completing it, I was introduced to Bucky Fuller’s work by one of his students, and I finally realized what I was doing: developing a comprehensive perspective. I then resumed my scientific studies in earnest, which led a decade later to my lifetime’s most ambitious essay, and my most recent essay reflects the decade of study since then.

What was the point of burning up a life like that? The arrival of free energy for public use will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far. The technology that produces free energy is older than I am, but it is sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up, and the suppressors are good at what they do. I have not given up. During my journey, I saw what did not work and was unlikely to. I was involved with five mass-movement efforts before I was finally cured of that approach, the last attempt was done with a colleague who was NASA’s most controversial astronaut, and I eventually became his biographer.

The free-energy field has been in a state of arrested development for longer than I have been alive, and I did not want to bury anybody else whom I got involved in my effort. I groped forward and slowly developed my current approach, which I call the love and enlightenment approach. It needs loving and enlightened people for it to work, and part of enlightenment is having a comprehensive perspective. I developed mine very conservatively, with simple ideas and robust evidence. There is very little speculation in my work, and most fringe topics are invalid, to put it kindly. All of my writings since 2003 have been to help the people I seek develop the comprehensive perspective that I think is necessary for my approach to work. If nothing else, it will make the transformative potential of free-energy technology very clear, which is a critical understanding to achieve.

The two primary qualities needed for the people I seek are a loving heart and an awakening past the indoctrination and conditioning that all humans are subjected to. I cannot help people attain those, but if they care and have been awakened, which can happen in any walk of life, then I can help them develop a comprehensive perspective.

Developing a comprehensive perspective takes work, but my writings have been all about reducing the intellectual lift needed. If everybody had to do it how I did, virtually nobody would succeed. This has been a lifetime project of mine.

The technical feat of developing free-energy technology for public use is fairly trivial. However, it can’t be done in garages and workshops, but something more like an Intel chip facility. Lone-wolf inventors and garage tinkerers are not going to get it done. If enough people can focus on the goal and stand on the global stage with me, singing the song of abundance, to attract others like us, this will be easy and even fun.

At this stage of my effort, I am pursuing a dialogue with the people I seek, to discuss the hundreds of subjects that my work touches, to help them develop that integrated perspective. That discussion will reduce their learning curves. That is really the point of what I am doing right now, and my Substack posts are my latest experiment.