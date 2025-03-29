I have written for many years on the ideal of science, its limitations, and its corruption. The scientific ideal has never been achieved, just like the ideals of democracy, free markets, and a free press have never been achieved. But ideals are worthy stars to steer by, always pursued, if seemingly always out of reach. In a world of scarcity and fear, humanity has never come close to realizing those ideals.

Biomedical science is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by science’s defenders. Not even astronomy has been free of robber-baron influence. The principles behind the technologies that my friend was shown, antigravity and free energy among them, blow orthodox physics out of the water. My guess is that if those technologies could be studied by today’s mainstream scientists, something like a unified field theory would arise from the exercise. The global elite likely already have technology and theory that is generations and even centuries beyond today’s orthodox physics and public technologies, including cosmological concepts that have yet to be publicly discussed. Steven Greer’s work likely hints at them, but until mainstream scientists can see the evidence for themselves, it is all conjecture to them, and that is fine. Few of them can even imagine how deeply they have been lied to in their indoctrination, largely by lies of omission, and they may be the last people to awaken to free-energy and related technologies.

I began this series with Ed Herman’s irrefutable work on the media. The American mainstream media brainwashes the public on behalf of elite interests, just as Ed said. It helps keep the masses more manageable. Outright violence in managing the public is no longer very acceptable in the West, but we saw how Sam Husseini was recently treated for asking journalistic questions. The USA has never been close to being democratic. It has many of the trappings but little of the substance. The USA has been a plutocracy from the beginning, when its richest citizen became its first president and its first Supreme Court Chief Justice proudly said that those who own the country should run it. We recently had the spectacle of a billionaire president, flanked by the world’s richest man, holding court in the Oval Office, and they both sit quite a ways down the power structure on Earth. Trump says that he always thought that Oswald killed JFK. Either he is amazingly ignorant or he is saying that for self-preservation reasons.

I discovered the hard way that there is nothing close to a free market, in the USA or anywhere else. It is an ideological construct that does not exist in the real world. The good news is that in what I call the Fifth Epoch, markets will not exist. Whatever people need, they get. All politics is based on who gets the benefit of the scarce economic production, and in a world of abundance, today’s politics becomes meaningless. In a world of abundance, what we call the press likely will not exist, and something vastly more enlightened will replace it. Nobody will be brainwashed any longer, and nobody will try to challenge the powerful, as everybody will be powerful, living as no human has ever lived before, in a world of abundance and love.

In this series, I wrote about how to be healthy, which everybody in the Fifth Epoch will be, and everybody will live to be at least 100 and be healthy the entire way. My framework has not changed since I first wrote it 25 years ago. I wrote posts on two key legs of the medical racket: infectious and degenerative disease. Both will largely cease to exist in the Fifth Epoch. I wrote on how all the rackets have similar sociology and why those plainly false ideologies prevail.

I wrote a post on how the USA is an empire that pretends that it is not one. That game is partly sustained by holding up mass-murdering thieves to American children as heroes, saints, and fathers of our country. While it was surprising to learn that as an adult, I eventually realized that all societies do that to their children. It is what social animals do, to create societal cohesion in the battles of survival against their neighbors. In the Fifth Epoch, nations will not exist, much less empires, as those social constructs go into the dustbin of the human journey. Humanity will be seen as one family.

While free-energy physics can be a real brain-breaker (try to understand Sparky Sweet’s paper that explains why his technology worked), I presented something far easier to understand: why Dennis Lee’s heating system was the world’s best, why his marketing plan was so brilliant and benevolent, and what the obstacles were (organized suppression, theft of his companies by his business associates and mobsters). The physics is simple, his plans were simple, but Dennis almost never met anybody who understood, and I have never had a robust discussion with anybody on these subjects in nearly 30 years of being on the Internet.

I wrote about Gary Wean and the JFK assassination, which happened in a backfired CIA operation. I recently wrote about Gary’s story in light of the latest and perhaps last round of declassified documents, and I weighed in on the idea that Israel was involved in the JFK hit. To me, the primary upshot of the JFK hit was not who did it but the permanent demotion of the American presidency. After JFK, all American presidents were puppets and knew it.

I wrote about the fruit of many years of study into humanity’s deep past, how grim life was before industrialization, and how the rise of humans meant the extinction of all of our fellow human species and all of the world’s easy meat. There are contingents of scientists and scholars who deny it all, seemingly to defend humanity, but their efforts help obscure how far humanity has come and keep alive debates that probably should have ended long ago. We still have a long ways to go, but honestly looking at our past is part of growing up as a sentient species.

Part of that maturing process is acknowledging the impact that we have on Earth today, and we have our toes over the edge of the abyss. I sketched my journey in our industrialized world, which was often grim. I wrote on how scarcity and relative abundance have shaped the human journey, going back to the first stone tools and even to chimps.

In my crazy nation, Donald Trump had to become the voice of reason, advocating nuclear disarmament and defending the First Amendment, as the other side of the aisle lost its sanity, and the trans lunacy is part of it.

Few people learn it today, but I expect that all children will know it in the Fifth Epoch: we all live forever, and we are here to find and express love. The masters were right.

I ended the series with miscellaneous subjects, such as consilience in science and the USA’s love affair with Nazis.

For all of those topics that I discussed in this series, the evidence is robust and the ideas are simple. None of this is really controversial, if people are honest and discerning enough to simply weigh the available evidence, free of grinding ideological and in-group axes. But these topics mostly sit on the fringes, for reasons of power and a compliant, somnolent public. I admit that it is a lot of information, but for the people that I seek, none of this is a heavy intellectual lift. Can the people I seek gain the comprehensive perspectives that I think are needed for my effort to work? That is what I am trying to find out, and I am here to help them.