If bringing free energy, antigravity, and related technologies to humanity was easy, it would have been done long ago, as the technologies are older than I am. The technology is not really the issue. Free-energy inventors are not the answer, and I have strong doubts about any kind of commercial path to free energy, which is partly why I have doubts about Steven Greer’s approach and I have had little to do with Dennis Lee’s efforts since the 1980s and none at all in this century. Our world is simply too corrupt for that. I was involved with five mass-movement efforts before I was finally cured of that approach. They do not aim high enough for the task at hand, as they cater to people’s delusions to achieve movement cohesion, but such a strategy is a fatal weakness for such efforts, as they are all based on scarcity and fear, generally oriented around in-group survival and the pursuit of self-interest.

I recently wrote a post on ideological fixation, as people get stuck in their belief systems, generally what they are indoctrinated into while young, which makes them defenders of their societies, as that is how social animals survive. People stuck in those belief systems cannot help with this Epochal task that I have taken on. The people that I seek have to aim far higher than that, and they are not going to be seduced by clever YouTube presentations and QAnon rumors. The fringes are filled with chaff, and I have had to ban a few chaff-peddlers at my Substack site, especially when they insult me when I don’t buy what they are selling (the JFK assassination was faked, there were ancient technologically advanced civilizations, based on the thinnest of evidence, a free-energy inventor hawking his wares, I received an attack on Dennis yesterday, etc.).

The free-energy field has been in a state of arrested development for longer than I have been alive, with the focus on inventors and their prototypes, scientists with their theories, business opportunities, banging on the doors of the rich and powerful and “philanthropists,” spreading the free-energy gospel to one’s social circles, and so on. None of those have proven to be fruitful paths, and lives have been wasted, ruined, and shortened on such approaches.

I strongly believe that any successful effort, unless it is mounted or blessed by the global elite, will have to aim as high as possible, which is why I advocate the love and enlightenment path, of combined positive intention and focusing on the goal, which is the biggest event in the human journey. But in a world of scarcity and fear, nothing has ever gotten very far along before it succumbed to its internal weaknesses or organized suppression.

I have written that my comprehensive perspective was developed conservatively. It had to be. It is easy to get dragged down into rabbit holes to nowhere on the fringes. There are a million advocates of fringe topics, and very little of it is valid, in my experience. My work is based on direct personal experience, either mine or those close to me, the best scholarship that I could find, and a great deal was not mainstream, especially on topics of current political-economic relevance, as nearly everybody tries to butter their bread. I wrote a post on several scientists whose work serves as the foundation of some of today’s branches of science, and their work was attacked and dismissed while they were alive. Their work was vindicated long after their deaths, which has been all too frequent in the history of science. The principles behind the technologies that my friend witnessed upend today’s mainstream physics.

I have written at length about those in my pantheon, greats who were close to me, and what I learned from them. My work would not be where it is today without them. My most recent essay is a distillation of my work, it gives my readers many topics to study, and I am here to discuss them. I know whom I seek (disillusioned idealists is my shorthand for them) and for those who hit the notes that I seek, I will invite them into my forum, where we can have productive conversations beyond the limitations of comments on my Substack posts. There is also another forum that they can join, for those who wish to remain anonymous to the public (they cannot join that forum anonymously, and my effort will not have anonymous members).

Without that high-level conversation, the rest is pointless, as those understandings will provide the cohesion. All of my public writings are intended to initiate and further those discussions. If that conversation can be mounted and sustained, the rest will be easy. Making and giving away history’s most lucrative technology will not be that great of a technical feat, but it can’t be accomplished by a handful of people.