The point of my work for the people that I seek is to understand how scarcity shapes all facets of our world, how abundance will end the world as we know it (and nobody will miss it), how the technologies to end scarcity are on the planet today and are older than I am, but are sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up. The greatest triumph of the social managers is making free energy and abundance unimaginable, and nearly all of humanity readily obliges them. On the free-energy topic, nearly 100% of humanity lives in ignorance, indifference, denial, and fear. They will not begin to understand until free energy is delivered into their lives, and that is normal. The extremely few who get beyond those hurdles to comprehension are almost invariably trapped in the free-energy field’s state of arrested development and travel the paths of disaster.

I recently summarized the journey of the Indiana Jones of Free Energy (and it sure wore out his sidekicks). Long ago, I realized that the heroic approach to this will not work, as there are not enough true heroes on Earth. I am trying the love and enlightenment approach, which requires a comprehensive perspective, among other traits. It has been like a walk in the desert, but I found some who can learn the song of abundance and sing it. Those are the people who will make my approach viable. That song will attract others like them, and I have been building the venues where they can sing.

The arrival of free energy for public use will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far. But a big point of my work is that as humanity’s energy surplus has risen over the human journey, human societies became less violent and more humane. Comfortable Westerners can barely imagine the daily privations and brutalities of the previous Epochs. It would not take much mental and emotional adaptation, if free energy arrived for public use, to live in what I call the Fifth Epoch, which is a world of abundance and love, instead of the scarcity and fear that has been humanity’s constant companion. That is my game.