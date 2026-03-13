The video of this post is here.

As I have stated, I am interspersing posts on various subjects during these oral history posts, where they seem logically relevant. I daisy-chained from media studies to Ed Herman to his friend Chris Black, and in the same email in which Ed introduced me to Chris, I was introduced to Sam Husseini.

Incidentally, that post on Chris led to many exchanges with his friends and colleagues, who reminisced about that man that they loved. I even heard from the general who was acquitted at the Rwandan tribunal through Chris’s efforts. That general admired Chris and had great gratitude for he did. Chris fervently believed that the truth would prevail, and in that instance, it incredibly did. As I noted, Chris’s heroism in Rwanda risked and likely helped shorten his life.

Consistent with the kinds of people that Ed attracted, Sam is a heroic journalist, and there are not many of those in the USA. Sam’s Palestinian father was driven from his home by Zionists in 1948. Sam’s parents immigrated to the USA in the early 1970s, when Sam was a child. Sam became an American citizen when he became an adult. Anybody who encounters Sam knows that he is highly intelligent. Sam got two degrees at the same time, in math, logic, and computation. He was a programmer and math teacher before he took up journalism.

I knew of Sam’s work when Ed died, as I had read some of it over the years, and Sam helped get Ed’s obituaries published in the New York Times and Washington Post. Sam has my eternal gratitude for that alone, but we fell out of touch after Ed’s death. We did not really kindle our friendship until Sam began writing at Substack. I have read every word of Sam’s on Substack since I read this article from 2021, related to Big Tech censorship of information that challenged the official COVID narrative, which was right down my alley.

I am not sure how “left” Sam would call himself. He is certainly no fan of the Democratic Party. Sam founded VotePact, to escape the political stranglehold hold of the USA’s two-party system. Sam has made a career of trying to get the most out of the First Amendment and ask questions of American officials that few other journalists will ask. In 2018, Sam was famously dragged out of a Trump-Putin press conference for planning to ask about nuclear disarmament. Sam spent the night in jail. Last year, Sam was dragged out of a State Department press conference, and the State Department’s goons gave Sam a concussion, which he is still recovering from.

Sam has highly original perspectives on events, the kind that can make people think hard. In recent years, Sam has understandably been writing almost exclusively about the genocide in Gaza. It has been heartbreaking reading. Sam has been instrumental in promoting international action to try to end the Gaza genocide, such as using the Uniting for Peace strategy at the UN. Sam recently took his show on the road to South Africa, and he has naturally been active regarding the Israeli-American war on Iraq, which presents existential risks to humanity.

I write at Substack partly because of Sam, who encouraged me to write there, and I am on Sam’s blogroll, which is where hundreds of my readers came from. Sam is virtually alone on the left in spending time thinking about free energy and what it means. We’ll see if that goes anywhere.

As with Ed and Chris, my relationship with Sam is solely through email, but maybe that will change one day. Ed, Chris, and Sam were/are saints, and what an honor it has been to interact with them and learn at their feet.