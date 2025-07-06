In this series of posts on the paths of free-energy failure and success, most pitfalls were essentially traps for people’s egos. Chasing the biggest event in the human journey challenges anybody’s ego. I have been there. Free-energy inventors regularly go off the deep end, thinking that they are the Second Coming and Messiah, and expect to be paid a trillion dollars for their invention. The money chase can be deadly for people’s egos, as greed often comes to the fore. Thinking that the global elite can be snuck past or conquered in battle are adolescent fantasies. The heroes in my pantheon were generally humbled by their journeys. The bright lights of the media, conferences, and shows can also be seductive, but are more often life-ruining and life-risking in this milieu. The beseeching route is kind of the flip side, as people feel powerless when they approach the rich and powerful. Another aspect of the megalomania is when people think that they will become the Bill Gates of Free Energy. I have witnessed that aspiration repeatedly, which was always a prelude to disaster and even criminal behavior.

As in all areas like this, my spiritual perspective has helped me make sense of what I witnessed. In the spiritual literature can be found the theme that our egos were invented to help focus our souls in physical reality, as a kind of coordinator between heaven and Earth. That is an important function. But the human ego has been disproportionately influential in the human journey. I think that living in a world of scarcity and fear has done that, making us far more ego-bound than originally intended, which can also be found in the spiritual literature. Fear is rooted in the feeling of not being in control of what happens to our bodies, and death is the ultimate loss of control. Fear is not nearly as prevalent as it was before industrialization, when everybody faced the prospect of shortened lives, violent deaths, and daily hardships. We are already on a trajectory to leave fear behind as our primary organizing principle, which will greatly accelerate in the Fifth Epoch.

When abundance reigns in the Fifth Epoch and fear and scarcity are largely vanquished, I think that our egos will get in the back seat and let our souls do most of the driving. Psychic abilities and enlightenment formerly reserved for religious icons will become normal. This is another aspect of why I say that I think that we will see a new kind of human in the Fifth Epoch. If people want to get scientific and attribute much of it to the end of childhood adversity and the brain damage that it causes, I think that that is a valid way to state it, although it falls a bit short of the full explanation.

According to the Michael teachings, fear makes us operate from the negative aspects of our personalities. I’ll buy that. When abundance reigns and fear is banished, we will operate out of the positive aspects of our personalities, as the default setting.

The paths of failure in the free-energy quest are all rooted in scarcity and fear, so they are understandable, but the only people who can really help with this Epochal task have to operate from love. It is probably the only approach that will work.

