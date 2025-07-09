This is my 418th post at Substack. My first was made on July 25, 2024. What am I doing, posting nearly daily? I have been writing for the public since 1996, and I have never asked for nor accepted any money. What kind of fanatic am I?

In short, my efforts are intended to help the biggest event in the human journey come to pass. The world will end as we know it, but nobody will miss it, not when abundance reigns. I had a very good idea what the potential of free energy was when I became Dennis Lee’s partner in 1987. My envisioning of what I came to call the Fifth Epoch has only become more comprehensive since then. Make no mistake – free-energy technology is older than I am, but is sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up, for reasons of Earthly power.

If I had to label my work, I would call it Neo-Fullerian, as Bucky Fuller was saying a great deal of what I am before I was born. I am really trying to help train people like Fuller did, to help them think comprehensively. I can’t do this alone. I recently finished a series of posts on the paths of failure for free-energy efforts, and what would work, if enough of the properly motivated and trained people united their efforts. I purposely designed my effort so that I did not need money to do it.

That is far, far harder than it might seem. Virtually everybody who hears about free energy reacts with denial and fear. For the few who get past a lazy acceptance of free energy and try to do something, many pitfalls await. The free-energy milieu is like nothing else on Earth. I regularly see free-energy newcomers dive down rabbit holes to nowhere, to life-ruining effect all too often. Part of developing a comprehensive perspective is practicing keen discernment, which relatively few people exercise.

I seek people like me: disillusioned idealists. The process of disillusionment I also call awakening. Yesterday, I wrote on how people addicted to their beliefs can’t awaken. All dogmas need to be laid aside, if people want to understand how our world really works. The social managers have a vested interest in ensuring that people will never understand. I am calling my approach the love and enlightenment approach, which I never saw tried before. I felt that it was worth my life to try it out, and I hope that I have many good years ahead of me.

My public writings are a clarion call for the people that I seek. I have been hearing from some very interesting people lately (1, 2), my Substack site has more than a thousand subscribers and followers, and we will see how it goes.