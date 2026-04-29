Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
15m

To be made aware of the possibilities offered by these “exotic technologies” while witnessing the insanity occurring in west Asia which, in the final analysis, is about energy is deeply painful for me…and doubly so for you I am sure.

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