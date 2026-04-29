The video of this post is here.

Our tools made us. Stone and other tools led to the runway growth in brains of bipedal apes. The toolset of Homo erectus enabled it to become an apex predator, and the control of fire was a watershed moment in the human journey, which Charles Darwin said was humanity’s greatest achievement, along with the development of language.

All early tools were about acquiring food (or protecting it). Women also became a coveted asset, so stealing women from neighboring societies was common in the human journey until the Industrial Revolution (as was infanticide; the rise of machines ended slavery), or men in the same society would kill each other over women. I even know somebody who became a mail-order bride when the Soviet Union collapsed, and I know several men who left the USA to bring back women.

Each Epoch of the human journey was founded on its energy practices, and each new Epoch was unimaginable to those who lived before the new one arrived. Europe’s conquest of the world likely led to the rise of global elites as well as capitalism, which is a greed-based ideology, in which profits are everything.

While technological advances seem to have exploded in the past century, I still drive a gasoline-powered vehicle, as my grandfathers did a century ago. There is a reason for that. As Steven Greer noted in his The Lost Century movie, humanity has not needed fossil fuels for a century, but history’s greatest act of organized suppression has been brought to bear on the situation. At least $1 trillion has been spent on that effort. I lived through nearly all of the tactics of organized suppression that Greer listed. Last year, I made a video on how organized suppression works, but this will only describe the technologies that I am aware of, mainly through those in my circles. Some I have seen with my own eyes.

I grew up in an inventor’s workshop and even helped build some of his contraptions. He invented the original circuit that charges batteries without overcharging them, which every smart phone in the world uses today. That circuit was stolen by a government contractor who became the electronics design man of the year by stealing my mentor’s circuit. But the engine that he invented one day, in an instant, was the one that made the news with his name attached. A rocket scientist became that engine’s greatest champion, and I think that I heard of the fate of the company that stole that engine: a bigger predator devoured them.

Before I met Dennis Lee, my mentor was building a vapor-injection carburetor, before he discovered that Detroit’s auto companies knew all about them, and he wisely ceased his efforts. I saw his prototype. I later heard Ron Waugh tell quite a story about a vapor-injection carburetor and how Detroit and the oil companies suppressed it. A decade later, Dennis made his run at vapor-injection carburetors, and I was invited to the White House. Dennis was soon banned from the energy industry in the USA, and I saw several of his prototypes, including a free-energy prototype.

When I went to work for Dennis in 1986, I did not know that I was coming in on the tail-end of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace, as Dennis put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free. I got into some of the technicalities of that heating system last year, to explain why it is still the world’s best heating system, although it has been wiped out in North America. It was a heat pump with a huge evaporator (the part that takes heat from the environment), and it delivered twice the pressures, at 100 degrees Fahrenheit hotter, at twice the heat output per pump input, so that it got two-to-three times the efficiency of standard heat pumps. His heat pump was not a spectacular sight. The spectacular part was when customers saw their energy bills decline by 70%-to-85% for heating. I moved Bob Van Der Maas’s equipment and prototypes into a barn just before the Seattle company was stolen.

In my home town of Ventura, we began making a prototype of my mentor’s engine, to marry with Dennis’s heat pump panels, to go after free energy. I saw the beginning of making his pressure intensifier, not long before we were raided. We also made a prototype of Victor Fischer’s engine before Dennis was arrested and our company was stolen.

During my first stint with Dennis, that was really all that I saw or was aware of, but that soon began to change. Soon before I left my home town in 1990, and I have not returned, a close friend told me about his visit with Sparky Sweet. My friend was a technical wizard and expert in electricity, and Sparky’s free-energy device blew him away. I’ll ever forget the awe in his voice as he described watching it work as ice formed on it. The next year, I met Brian O’Leary, who identified Sparky for me.

Not long after that, another close friend was kidnapped and given an underground technology show by what I later learned was a dissident faction of the global elite. In the accompanying video, I get into some details of that demonstration. Several years later, I saw Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe what my friend saw, which gave Greer’s efforts credibility with me. Several years after my friend’s show, I told Brian about it and he was not even surprised, responding with, “So, he got a show from the spooks.” Brian was more interested in my close relative who was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger.

On the same day that I had my epic note-trading session with Brian, I met Mark Comings, and soon heard him tell of his adventures. He invented a free-energy prototype, which was beginning of his crazy ride.

A few years later, I watched UFOs fly over James Gilliland’s ranch, and whatever they were in the sky, they seemed to interact with James’s and my minds. I watched James tell of his efforts with a free energy inventor, whose device seemed like Sparky’s, as it got cold when it ran. Of course, the spooks came running, people died, and James wisely ceased his free-energy effort. I heard a lot about Adam Trombly’s adventures in those days, and a lot of it I cannot disclose publicly, but Adam found his deceased father’s diary, in which he discussed reverse-engineered captured ET tech for the American government.

Not long after hearing about Trombly, I heard about a UFO encounter at the International Space Station (“ISS”) via an astronaut who was there when it happened, as a craft parked next to the ISS for two days and blocked the astronauts’ egress from the ISS. I watched Yull Brown perform his transmutation demonstration.

I have heard other wild scuttlebutt from reliable sources, but I am keeping this account to what I saw or people close to me saw. One of Brian’s pals was David Yurth, and he had me review Yurth’s manuscript for this book. I thought that Yurth was too wrapped up in inventors and his conflict-oriented approach, but he wrote in that book about witnessing many amazing technologies and materials that Soviet scientists brought to the West when the Soviet Union collapsed, and I doubt that any of them ever made it to market, but took their place with the other sequestered technologies, like that final scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

I have been around other technologies and prototypes, but those related in this post are the most noteworthy. If the technologies that I am aware of were available for public use, the world would end as we know it, and they would usher in a new Epoch that would look something like Star Trek. Scarcity and fear would cease to be humanity’s organizing principles, and abundance and love would reign. That exotic tech is real.