My former partner, Dennis Lee, once wrote that my first love was the environment. I still don’t know how he figured that out, as I didn’t think that I advertised it. But healing Earth’s environment and humanity’s heavy footprint has always been a top priority of mine.

The one that is obvious, especially vis-à-vis the free-energy issue, is Global Warming, AKA Climate Change. I have written on this topic at length. I take the long view, of the levels of atmospheric gases over the eons, and the mechanics of the warming and cooling of Earth. Everybody over age 10 should know the rudiments of it. There is a strange denial of this issue, generally in right-wing circles. I admit that the elite “solutions” to Global Warming are unpalatable and likely fraudulent, but that is no reason to deny the problem. Global Warming presents existential risks to humanity, and the biggest immediate one that I see is massive crop failures, in which billions of people starve to death, which would likely trigger a world war. The collapse of organisms, ecosystems, societies, and civilizations all have the same energy-based dynamics.

But Global Warming is just part of what I call the race of the catastrophes. More than half of the world’s coral reefs have been wiped out in my lifetime. That is hard to put into perspective. We are living through what is called the Sixth Mass Extinction, which is completely human-inflicted. It began millions of years ago, as our evolutionary ancestors began driving the world’s easy meat to extinction, which has only accelerated. Today, 96% of Earth’s mammalian biomass is either humans or our domestic animals.

I lived through awesome air pollution in Los Angeles in my youth, witnessed the aftermath of an oil spill, and still got tar on my shoes from it a decade later. But that is just part of it. I have hiked through the devastation of mine tailings, and mining Earth will be one of the first things to go (1) in what I call the Fifth Epoch.

Environmental issues also have surreal aspects. For instance, the evidence is strong that polio is caused by pesticides, not the polio virus, as AIDS is also likely a chemical-poisoning disease, not caused by the HIV virus. The medical racket has always defended corporate chemicals, no matter how harmful they are. Perhaps the strangest episode of all, however, is how fluoride, a deadly industrial waste, got a makeover into compulsory “medicine.” So, industrial pollutants can spill over into “medicine.”