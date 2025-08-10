Helping humanity attain what I call the Fifth Epoch has been my goal for nearly 40 years. My Fifth Epoch posts are my favorites to write. The Fifth Epoch will be a world of abundance. As I have often stated, I do not consider my posts on the Fifth Epoch to be very imaginative. They are obvious outcomes if free-energy, antigravity, and other technologies that are older than I am became publicly available. Developing a comprehensive perspective makes those obvious outcomes easier to understand, which is mainly why my immediate goal is to help the people I seek develop comprehensive perspectives. Then they can focus on the goal and combine their efforts, which may be the only approach that will work, to overcome the organized suppression and humanity’s inertia. Just imagining free energy and the Fifth Epoch is beyond the ability of most people, and I long ago chronicled the levels of awareness.

The Fifth Epoch means the end of:

The world as we know it;

Cities;

Money and exchange professions;

Poverty, violence, crime, and war;

Nations, politicians, and races;

Elites;

All rackets (and how);

Drudgery;

Disease;

Fear;

Careers;

Mining Earth and environmental devastation;

Dogmatic ideologies;

Corporations, capitalism, corruption;

Psychopaths;

Territorial disputes and land grabs;

That is a short list of what ends in the Fifth Epoch.

The Fifth Epoch will be a Utopia based on abundance. As Bucky Fuller stated, all previous Utopias were based on shared austerity, and that will never work. What begins in the Fifth Epoch? Here are some obvious changes:

The complete recovery of Earth’s ecosystems, as humanity no longer dominates nature;

Spacefaring (as I noted yesterday);

Universal peace;

Universal and unprecedented health;

Cooperation in all things;

The rise of truth;

The rise of love;

Radical changes in family structures;

Extraterrestrial and interdimensional contact;

The universal pursuit of the human potential;

The arrival of a new kind of human;

All of humanity’s problems are easily solved;

That is a quick sketch that barely scratches the surface.

I did an experimental audio post on this.