The video of this post is here.

My dreams of changing the energy industry began at age 15, when my first professional mentor invented the world’s best engine for powering an automobile. A voice my head, in response to desperate prayers, changed my studies from science to business and landed me in the midst of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace, as the world’s best heating system was put on people’s homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. When I became Dennis Lee’s partner in 1987, as we pursued free energy, I had a very good idea of free energy’s transformative potential. I gradually realized that the arrival of free energy for public use would be the biggest event in the human journey, which would permanently banish poverty, war, and environmental destruction.

The physics behind the world’s best heating system is not hard to understand, but in nearly 30 years of an almost continuous Internet presence, I have yet to have a robust discussion of the subject. Humanity seems incapable of having that discussion, much less about free-energy physics and technology (which is older than I am). Global elites wiped us out after repeated attempts to buy us out, which culminated in a billion-dollar offer from the CIA, before we had the boom lowered on us, in my life’s worst year. All that the media has done is lie about those events, but so do to the talking heads in the free energy field. The explanation for this situation is likely a combination of my journey’s primary lesson, that personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity, and Brian O’Leary’s observation that humanity might not be a sentient species.

The mainstream is brainwashed, while the right goes down rabbit holes to nowhere with often-nonsensical conspiracism, while the left is mesmerized by structural analysis, to the exclusion of the idea that there is conscious manipulation of important events. Left and right have lopsided views of the issues, as they are ideologically fixated, but few people ever overcome it, and developing a comprehensive perspective is part of the process. What I call retail politics is useless for this Epochal task.

After many years of interacting with all political stripes, I finally realized how they were all ideologically committed to their stances, and evidence did not really matter much. People believe what they want to, and they will take their beliefs to their graves.

This war on Iran, which takes humanity ever-closer to the abyss, is once again driving home the importance of energy. I am now seeing commentary from the right and left that is acknowledging it. I saw something similar when the USA invaded Iraq. The financial economy is largely an accounting fiction and part of the exchange game, which is meaningless in a world of abundance. In our universe, only matter and energy are real, and matter is only a form of energy, according to Big Bang cosmology and today’s orthodox physics, even though the best scientists admitted that we do not know what energy is or where it came from.

Energy has always been the primary ballgame for life on Earth and the human journey, and humanity will either meet its demise or achieve an unprecedented Epoch of abundance, which will be entirely based on the energy issue. It will happen almost certainly in this century, but it could happen in my lifetime.

Witnessing the USA and Israel’s imperial behaviors, which could well lead to humanity’s demise, has not been easy for me, especially when I know how unnecessary it all is. I have a plan to end all of this, but I can’t do it alone, and I know who I am looking for. For those that I seek, welcome. Time is short.