Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
6h

The thought that keeps cycling in my mind is that ‘all wars are energy wars’. It sounds trite but, in the final analysis, is the truth.

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