There is no argument that humanity has its toes over the edge of the abyss, in multiple ways, in what I have called the race of the catastrophes. I am seeing articles every day about a possible nuclear war, this time with Israel’s instigation of it, when for the past few years, it has been over Ukraine, and my great nation bears huge responsibility for these wars. Trump sure is not looking much like the peace president right now, but no American president really has since JFK. It looks like neocons still rule the roost of American foreign policy, as they have since Carter’s presidency. I am seeing articles that suggest that Israel is trying to deflect attention from its genocide in Gaza with its attacks on Iran. Sam Husseini wonders if Israel is playing chicken with the USA with its nuclear saber-rattling. Nothing would surprise me on these issues.

It is easy to get caught up in the emergencies of the day, and addressing emergencies can be good work. But in my career, I saw many situations that I summed up with, “I don’t have time to patch the hull, as I am too busy bailing.” I had a patch waiting to be used, and but I instead watched the ship sink. There is only one way to patch humanity’s hull: the arrival of abundant, harmlessly produced energy. Only then can an unprecedented Epoch of abundance and planetary healing arrive. But there has not been a worthy public discussion of that possibility, anywhere on Earth, that I ever saw.

When Brian O’Leary tried to speak in “progressive” venues about it, he was completely shut out while those same venues feted doomsayers such as Richard Heinberg. The free-energy field is in a state of arrested development, with its focus on inventors, scientists, and promoters, trying to achieve lowest-common-denominator approaches to achieve “cohesion,” beating on the doors of the rich and powerful, etc. I have had a bellyful of the paths of disaster in this field, and I have been doing something different for around 20 years.

I have written plenty about what an attempt that might succeed could look like, without risking the lives of the participants. I have not done it at Substack yet, so here goes.

In what I envision, unless that high-level, comprehensive discussion is mounted, the rest is pointless. I found that extremely few people on Earth are willing and able to join that discussion. When free energy is mentioned, about 99% of humanity reacts with denial and fear (scientists are often the worst) and about the best that can be achieved is a kind of lazy acceptance: if somebody wants to give them history’s most lucrative technology, they would happily accept it. Who wouldn’t? Steven Greer has likened it to the Little Red Hen parable. Many opportunists wait like vultures, to swoop in and dominate any effort, and many are billionaires. The organized suppression is highly sophisticated and amply funded.

After many years, I finally realized that the people that I seek are like me: disillusioned idealists. My pantheon is well-stocked with them, but they are nearly all dead. Unless somebody cares and has an awakening experience, they will not be fit for what I am attempting. And even then, they have often been enticed or dragged into rabbit holes to nowhere. Conspiracism is rampant on the fringes, which is an unproductive approach to the world’s problems. These situations are all 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. The problem is not really the “bad guys,” but the rest of us.

Many heroic people are trying to right humanity’s ship, but unless they are helping bring free energy to the world, their efforts will be too little and too late. Again, I understand emergency situations such as Gaza, Ukraine, Global Warming, species extinctions (half of the world’s coral reefs have died in my lifetime), and the specter of nuclear war. Many are making worthy efforts to address those issues, but the solution that makes them all go away is ignored, dismissed, or derided in nearly every venue on Earth. It is surreal to me, especially when I know that those technologies are older than I am.

When I hit the books in my radicalized state in 1989-1990, I had no idea that I was embarking on developing a comprehensive perspective, and one of Bucky Fuller’s pupils had to tell me what that meant many years later. My work has been consciously comprehensive ever since, and I slowly realized that unless people developed comprehensive perspectives, they had a hard time distinguishing what was highly important versus what was less so. The transformative potential of the arrival of free energy can only be understood by people who have comprehensive perspectives, because everything changes with the arrival of free energy. Its arrival means the end of the world as we know it.

My writings have been mostly about reducing the intellectual lift needed for those that I seek to develop comprehensive perspectives. I really don’t think that it is a great intellectual feat to learn to think comprehensively. It takes work, discarding outmoded beliefs, and the like, but it is far less of an intellectual lift than becoming a physicist, for instance. There is a great deal of ideological fixation in the world, and I see people trapped by it all the time. I found that those fixations are always rooted in scarcity and fear. Few escape the sway of our time’s dominant ideologies, which are all based on scarcity and are population-management tools.

To his credit, Greer understands the transformative potential of free energy, but I have encountered very few others who did. Greer is not mounting any sort of public discussion, however, and is just broadcasting to the world, asking for money, hobnobbing with the elite, banging on Trump’s door, etc.

I think that Brian was correct, that the only approach with a prayer is combined positive intention, of keeping the goal always in view. Brian also thought that only those with spiritual perspectives could attain the truly comprehensive perspectives needed to keep the effort on an even keel, and I think that he was right. I think that an approach rooted in love and enlightenment is likely the only one that will work.

The only way that I see what I call a choir developing is by a public conversation that I am trying to mount. I know some singers who hit most of the notes, but few have stood on the global stage with me, having the kind of discussion that will attract the people that I seek. It will take thousands of people, singing the song, to get the effort that I have in mind going.

I can’t take people to go watch free-energy devices in action. But I can take them to watch UFOs fly over, which seem to interact with our minds. There are many fellow travelers with compelling stories like mine, for those still alive to tell about it. I don’t even need to tell free-energy stories to get across the idea of organized suppression. Most of my encounters with organized suppression were over the world’s best heating system, and conventional thermodynamics, even just its rudiments, is plenty to understand why it is the world’s best. Putting it on people’s homes for free is still the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. Other energy innovations have been subjected to similar organized suppression, such as high-MPG carburetors. My medical-racket writings were vindicated like never before during the COVID-19 pandemic. People around me were crippled and likely killed by the COVID vaccine.

Once the people that I seek have enough experiences such as those, it is not such a big step to understand that free-energy technology is older than I am and is subjected to history’s greatest cover-up, which is likely conjoined with the ET cover-up, and may well be why JFK was murdered, at least as the proximate cause.

Building that choir will be the hard part, everything else will be relatively easy, and the next posts will deal with specifics on what would come next.