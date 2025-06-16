Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Fairchild's avatar
Bill Fairchild
24m

Disillusioned idealist definitely describes me. I am expecting my idealism to be fulfilled some day in the next 10 years, which will be when I die and can be relocated from the physical Earth and rebodied and rebuilt in the next World where everyone lives forever and there are no laws because no one in that realm ever wants to do anything that is not based on love for others. If I live long enough to experience the early days of humanity's new 5th Epoch, that will be great also. I tried idealism for most of my life, and I never found any evidence that there were any people on earth who measured up to my idealistic expectations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture