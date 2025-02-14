My work has never been for the faint of heart, the unimaginative, or those who only care about their immediate self-interest. I seek the pure of heart, those who pursue the truth, and those who dare to imagine something different from what the popular culture offers and are willing to do something about it. I have presented the journeys of Dennis Lee, Brian O’Leary, Gary Wean, Ed Herman, Ralph McGehee, Sam Husseini, Chris Black, and others partly to show what truth-seeking looks like. They all discovered truths that are largely absent from the popular culture, which they usually discovered by direct personal experience. Such truths include:

1. The people who really run the world are unknown to the public;

2. The world economy is dominated by rackets;

3. The technologies that the global elite possess include free energy and antigravity, and they have mounted a global effort to ensure that nobody else independently develops such technologies;

4. The USA is an empire that pretends that it is not one, as it inflicts and abets wars, genocides, and exploitation onto the world’s peoples on behalf of capitalist-imperialist interests;

5. Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill JFK, and the CIA was involved with JFK’s murder and cover-up (and was almost certainly involved with his brother’s murder);

6. The mainstream media is largely a brainwashing tool that elites use to help manage humanity;

7. Soon before the 9/11 terror attacks, the sitting American president protected the man accused of masterminding them;

8. The CIA’s main functions are covert action on behalf of elite interests and deceiving the American public;

9. Other than emergency medicine, Western medicine is largely worthless, especially for treating degenerative disease, and our diets, drugs, and industrial chemicals are responsible for nearly all of our health woes;

10. The vast majority of the public has largely supported those activities and has been easily manipulated, as few have been willing to see beyond their immediate self-interest.

We are quickly making Earth uninhabitable and time is short. What I outlined above is what a world of scarcity and fear looks like. I seek people who want to help bring a world of abundance and love into being, only one thing can do that, and it is far closer than nearly everybody thinks. The technologies for it are older than I am.

Yesterday, Donald Trump made statements that I doubted that I would live to see an American president make, such as cutting the world’s military budget in half and eliminating nuclear weapons. We’ll see what happens, but this is very auspicious. Something is afoot.

But I sat down to write about what I call the Fifth Epoch can look like, when no vested interests protect their turf, when secrecy and deception are not standard practices, when power and profit are not the primary goals, when vices are not virtues.

I regularly see articles on how plastic pollution has covered the planet and even invaded our brains. In my circles, far more than free-energy and antigravity technologies were witnessed. The global elite also have exotic materials. Flubber is not all that fictional. Ed Herman wrote of how corporate America produced endless toxic chemicals and then protected them with propaganda, lawsuits, and other strategies. RFK, Jr., was confirmed yesterday as the head of the American health bureaucracy, and I have written about what I hope that he accomplishes. His post-confirmation interview is about what I expected.

In the Fifth Epoch, everybody will eat whole, fresh food, will live to be at least 100, and will be healthy the entire way. Disease as we know it will largely vanish, and what might linger will be easily treated with techniques that are largely unknown to mainstream medicine today.

In the Fifth Epoch, there will be not be toxic chemicals and materials that are promoted and defended by capitalist interests. The salient principle behind all technologies, materials, foods, and whatever else comes in contact with life on Earth will be harmlessness. I have full confidence that an awakened and empowered humanity can easily accomplish that. All problems will be readily solved, because nobody will be preventing the solutions. While we live in a world of scarcity and fear we won’t accomplish it, but in a world of abundance and love, it will be readily attained, even fun, and solving problems will be how many people fulfil themselves. My life’s work is all about bringing that reality into existence, and I have a plan.