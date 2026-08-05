The video of this post is here.

It is time to write a little more on awakenings, as they are what create the disillusioned idealists that I seek. What I mean by awakening is when somebody realizes that they have been indoctrinated and conditioned into a “reality” that does not exist, and they discover a new reality through their experiences. Very few people truly awaken in a lifetime. I have watched people embrace certain death rather than question their indoctrination and conditioning. This post will also cover those who kind of awakened, those who did not, and those who used their awakenings to change the direction of their lives.

I will start with mine, which began when I was 12, when our family changed its diet to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. My trip to Europe when I was 16 was an awakening of sorts, but a few months later, my first paranormal experiences marked a radical change in my life’s direction, although I did not realize it at the time. I was ruined as a mainstream scientist before my career began. I got my energy dreams that same year. Without those paranormal experiences, I strongly doubt that I would have made that desperate prayer at age 19 (or had it answered), which radically changed my life’s direction.

Then I went through eight years of idealism and disillusionment before I made a second desperate prayer, which was again answered, which sent me on the odyssey of my life. Even I sometimes have a hard time believing that it happened like it did, and I lived it. Eighteen years of idealism and disillusionment culminated in my day on the witness stand, and I never saw the world the same way after that day. Everything since then has been the small stuff, as far as my growing awareness went.

A couple of months after I began working for Dennis Lee, he told me about his employee’s death, which radicalized him on his energy quest. But Dennis had earlier awakenings, and none more important than when his nationalistic beliefs went up in smoke in a bank lobby. A voice in his head saved his life, in the aftermath of his awakening moment.

Professor Wayne, whom the voice in my head led me to, was awakening alongside me, as we experienced those harsh events in our home town. Wayne’s wife had earlier awakened to the medical racket, when she got no help from orthodox medicine, and began pursuing alternatives. She saved Wayne’s legs by taking him to Mexico for treatment. When Wayne’s “alternative” diabetes doctor, who pronounced the doom for Wayne’s legs, witnessed Wayne’s “impossible” recovery after his visit to Mexico, he ran out of the room, shrieking. That doctor had a golden opportunity to awaken, but chose not to. That was a common reaction. Wayne went from being a conservative to becoming a fan of Howard Zinn’s work.

Years before I met Dennis, I heard of my close relative who worked as a CIA contract agent for Henry Kissinger. He killed people as part of his job, nearly tried to recruit me into the family “business,” and he met the fate of many in that profession, as he drank himself into an early grave.

When I began my days of study in 1990, one of the first books that I read was Ralph McGehee’s memoirs. Ralph began his book with his devastating awakening moment in Saigon, after 16 years at the CIA, when he finally realized that he was not one of the good guys. As John Stockwell (who died in June – RIP John!) wrote, the halls at Langley were filled with people like Ralph. They awakened to the fact that they were not the good guys, but they were trapped and shuffled through the halls like zombies, pouring themselves into a bottle each evening and counting their days to early retirement. Ralph and John were two of only four CIA employees in the 20th century who woke up and wrote books about it, and they all had hell to pay.

Less than a year into my studies, I met Brian O’Leary. Brian’s first big awakening moment was nearly identical to mine, as he had his first paranormal experience five years after I did, while performing the same exercise. That awakening experience ruined him as a mainstream scientist, as he could never again drink the Kool-Aid of materialism, which is the religion of most mainstream scientists. Even though Brian was an astronaut tasked with going to Mars, advised presidential candidates, and the like, that paranormal experience launched him on his big adventures, which shortened his life, courtesy of the spooks.

Wayne’s physician had an opportunity to awaken but chose not to. Like Ralph’s book, Suzanne Humphries told of her awakening moment in the beginning of Dissolving Illusions, as she witnessed patients being injured by vaccines. When she brought it up with her colleague, it was the beginning of the end of her career, as she was chased out of her job for mentioning those injuries.

Gary Wean was awakened, in a way, by his harsh journey. Gary is an example of what I call a partial awakening. Almost nobody ever fully awakens, and even though they have awakening moments, they still drag around their scarcity-based baggage, to one degree or another. I see that all the time, where they can’t quite give up their nationalism, organized religion, or they think that the businessman’s path or retail political route will work for radical efforts. I am about the only person that I ever heard of who gave it all up, and it may be the key to truly seeing the Fifth Epoch that is coming. Unless people give up their cherished ideologies, they get stuck in the paths of failure that I know so well.

Another awakening moment was chronicled in the preface of Lawrence Keeley’s War Before Civilization. He was 20 years into his career when he realized that the dogma among anthropologists, that pre-civilized peoples were peaceful, was a fiction. That fiction is part of what I have called the Homo sapiens bias. A related conceit that is also slowly dying is that humans had little or nothing to do with the megafauna extinctions. Those fantasies were intended to defend the in-group of those scientists: their distant ancestors.

As these examples demonstrate, the awakening process usually takes many years that can be suddenly punctuated by a spectacular, unmistakable, event, when reality can be denied no longer.

When I went to watch UFOs fly over and was treated to a spectacular demonstration, a Boeing employee with me was never the same. He walked around in a daze for a week afterward. Steven Greer has discussed what I have seen called “rational gravity,” in which people have extraordinary experiences, such as spectacular UFO sightings, that should have awakened them, but their defense mechanisms then kicked in and they soon dismissed their spectacular experience with a “reasonable” explanation, so that they could remain asleep. This is known as the pathological way to deal with cognitive dissonance, when beliefs conflict with experience. It does no good to judge the sleeping. We all reap what we sow, in our own good time. The awakening process is not easy, but humanity is also on the edge of oblivion, so time is short.

The 9/11 terror attacks woke up many Americans. Many of my pals came to my work soon after 9/11, but the attacks from an increasingly deranged American public also drove me into seclusion for several years. When I finally began to interact with the public again, trolls swarmed me and I had my own Internet stalker. I am about half convinced that he was on somebody’s payroll, but he could just have been a deluded defender of the faith, as “skeptics” usually are.

I just finished a series of posts on vaccines, and how the COVID-19 response was my big wakeup call on the infectious-disease racket. So the awakenings never end, but the first ones are the most important. Parents have awakened to the vaccine racket after they watched their children getting injured and killed by vaccines, and I saw many MDs awaken during the COVID response, such as Pierre Kory.

This issue of sleeping and awakening has been a central issue in my work. My effort requires the awakened, as I seek those disillusioned idealists for the love and enlightenment approach to manifesting the biggest event in the human journey. It won’t work without them. Only when the Fifth Epoch arrives will the vast majority of humanity begin to awaken, as the dominant ideologies will quickly die in the light of abundance, as they are all based on scarcity. People can still choose to sleepwalk, but it won’t be nearly the painful experience that sleeping in today’s world is.