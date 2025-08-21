In my recent summary of posts on the paranormal, I sketched the seeming purpose of the human journey, which is really the same as the purpose of our universe, and even all of Creation: the evolution of consciousness. Humans are allegedly a sentient species, and sentience was a new level of the game for life on Earth. According to my understanding, consciousness is really all that there is, and physical reality is one way to explore and grow consciousness, from the smallest subatomic particle to the human brain to our universe itself. But physical reality is a tough school, and in the journey of life on Earth, what we call societies and communities came very early, such as bacterial mats. When animals appeared on the evolutionary scene, many species formed societies (plants also do), as societies enhanced the survival and reproductive prospects of their members. Societies have to have ways of keeping their members together, or else societies will not survive.

I’ll pick our closest evolutionary cousins, chimps and bonobos, to begin this discussion. A key activity in forming their social cohesion is grooming. It creates bonds, reflects status, and has a health function. Male chimps live for sex, and bonobo life is one big orgy. Bonobo females use sex for social bonding, they used their bonds to overthrow male dominance, and bonobo societies are vastly more peaceful than chimp societies, which have wars. When males run societies, it can become extremely violent, which is the same with humans and apes. The biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. The only solution to violence is abundance.

When the human line experienced runaway brain growth, beginning over three million years ago, so-called “intelligence” also had an unprecedented leap in the human line. While many human behaviors have obvious roots in our ape heritage, we became toolmakers extraordinaire, and toolmaking was primarily directed toward enhanced energy capture and use, which meant food in the beginning. Language was invented early on, and scientists have hypothesized that gossip largely replaced grooming in human societies (it was energetically cheaper). Gossip is largely about identifying societal cheaters, and punishing cheaters is an ancient human practice. Cheaters threaten a society’s cohesion. Everything between chimps and Homo sapiens is extinct, so it has not been easy to reconstruct the behavior of those species. The closest thing to Homo sapiens that we know of were Neanderthals, and the trend in Neanderthal studies, and animal studies in general, is to attribute more intelligence to them than earlier scientists did. All preliterate human societies seemed to have stories about where they came from and legends about their ancestors, which had the function of enhancing societal cohesion.

I had a rough process of awakening (1, 2), with my years of idealism and disillusionment. As I learned that mass-murdering thieves had been presented to me while growing up as heroes, saints, and fathers of my nation, I found that nobody wanted to hear it. My fellow Americans were deluded and proud of it as they imbibed Western mythology, in an empire that pretends that it is not one, which has a peculiar political environment. Rituals such as Columbus Day celebrations took on new meaning for me as I performed my studies. I encountered others like me, disillusioned idealists, who had long, slow processes of awakening, but they were few and far between. Awakening in our world is not easy, and few ever accomplish it. I have seen mystical reasons for this that make sense, such as that most souls on Earth prefer to sleepwalk through their lives as creatures of their conditioning, and those souls learn the lessons that they came for through painful karma. It helped explain the addictions to beliefs that I constantly encountered, as people refused to awaken, even embracing certain death to avoid awakening. I had to witness it a few times before I began to understand.

I have written at length on the brainwashing function of the American media, which also applies to the West and the media in general. It could be argued that it helps with societal cohesion, for people to have the same shared delusions, but it also makes them easy to control, especially by elites. Genocide and propaganda go hand in hand. Wikipedia, for instance, is largely a propaganda organ for vested interests.

The dominant ideologies are all based on scarcity, and they all have their cheerleaders and attack dogs (1). Heretics still burn, and watching the outright lying by intellectuals has been a sobering experience, but it is just another example of my journey’s primary lesson. I watched the intellectual and ethical midgets attack giants such as Ed Herman, Noam Chomsky, and Howard Zinn, which was very educational. My pantheon is not that large. The Orwellian abuse of language that I have witnessed in the hack class was standard, and even the best intellectuals have their limits. Science and scholarship have their virtues and failings, like all human endeavors. What I call the Homo sapiens bias has badly marred the disciplines at times.

All of the world’s large industries and professions are rackets, and the sociology is similar for all of them. I have found that very few people on Earth really care about the truth. They only care about what feeds and protects them, and in a world of scarcity and fear, that is very understandable. Pursing the truth in today’s world is far from easy. It is virtually impossible for anything that contradicts establishment dogma to receive a fair hearing. The energy and medical rackets, for instance, sit on false theoretical foundations.

Two general approaches that I have seen have been structuralism and conspiracism. They are both lopsided in ways, and there is a strange schism between them. I have looked into many conspiratorial topics over the years, after I lived through some of them. Conspiracists generally have a tribal mentality and see those meddling elites as an out-group to be vanquished, while the structuralists generally deny that such elites exist. Neither perspective is productive, in my opinion.

As I see it, developing a comprehensive perspective is the key, but it is not easy. People have to first awaken and break free of the indoctrination and propaganda system, which few people do. They are in all aspects of our lives. I have called them the insidious assumptions of scarcity. But when people break out and begin navigating what I call the fringes, many rabbit holes to nowhere beckon. It is far from easy to productively navigate the fringes.

Humanity is on the brink of the biggest event in the human journey, but almost nobody on Earth can even imagine it. Understanding the Epochal significance of free energy is far from easy. The many hurdles to comprehension that I have seen have been about that ideological fixation that few overcome. People get stuck in beliefs that put their minds in straightjackets, and they cannot imagine any alternatives to the world that they see. So, the most important topic on Earth is forbidden in almost all circles, which is the global elite’s greatest victory.

Even when people get past that denial, they usually get stuck in their frames of reference, which lead to the paths of failure that I know so well. Brian O’Leary thought that only the “spiritualists” could see the big picture of what was happening and form the ballast of a successful effort. It can only be done by relinquishing judgment and embracing love. I have called what I am doing building the choir.