As with fluoridation and circulatory disease, I did not expect to live to see the furor over vaccination that I see today. I have written a great deal on vaccination at Substack in the past year (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12), and it is time for a comprehensive post on the issue.

When I was a child, there were no deadly infectious diseases in the USA. Infectious disease had long since been conquered by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution, and medical interventions had almost nothing to do with it. I got measles, like everybody else did, but nobody died from it, there was no vaccine then, and it helped train our immune systems for a lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed. I summarized a chapter on measles from a vaccine masterpiece. I may have received a polio vaccine, which was useless, as polio is a chemical-poisoning disease, as AIDS almost certainly is. I got a diphtheria-tetanus vaccine, which was also worthless, as well as a smallpox vaccine, which was also worthless, as there had not been a smallpox death in the USA since the 1940s. That was it for my childhood vaccines. Today, American children are pincushioned by more than 70 injections before adulthood, which has “coincidentally” been while chronic conditions have skyrocketed. Here goes.

Masculine versus Feminine Medicine

I see the issue as a fundamental conflict of paradigms, and I began my medical racket essay with that issue. It is about feminine versus masculine medicine. Feminine medicine emphasizes prevention such as sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, and gentle remedies, such as herbs. Masculine medicine is a form of warfare. The vast majority of medical treatment over history was administered by women on family members. Men largely wiped out feminine medicine in favor of their lucrative and barbaric treatments. Mercury, bloodletting, and surgeries typified the era of “heroic” medicine that is still largely with us. Everything gets medicalized in Western medicine today. I call today’s trans craze as the place where postmodernism meets the medical racket.

The Rise of the Medical Racket

The history of Western medicine is a grim tale, with women healers wiped out as “witches,” and in the mid-1800s, orthodox medicine began waging war directly against herbalists, homeopaths, and midwives, as they comprised the competition. The pioneer of sterile medicine died from his beatings, and serial plagiarist and scoundrel Louis Pasteur founded the dubious germ theory of disease. Surgery soon became a racket, as a cure-all. But the most ominous event was when diversifying robber barons, Carnegie and Rockefeller in particular, got involved. They led to Western medicine’s becoming the racket that it is today. Today, even by the defenders of science, biomedical science is seen as the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, as it is riddled with conflicts of interest. Most biomedical research is funded by interests that seek to profit from the research, and there is no greater prescription for corruption than that. American evening TV news receives about a quarter of its ad revenue from Big Pharma, which accounts for the hysterical attacks on RFK, Jr., that I have witnessed this year. It is the advertising filter of Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky’s Propaganda Model on steroids. For all of the media attacks this year, Kennedy’s vaccine changes have been pretty tame, and largely have been about ending compulsory vaccines.

How Immune Systems Work

Western scientists have a very poor understanding of immune systems, which is occasionally admitted. Even microbiology has a flimsy foundation. Microscopes with “impossible” resolutions (1, 2) have been around for a century, are ignored by orthodoxy today, and their findings point to different understandings of microbiology, disease, and how immune systems work. It is largely unexplored territory.

Vaccines Get No Credit for Vanquishing Any Disease

My favorite vaccine statistic is that the measles death rate declined by 99.96% in England before the vaccine was introduced. How can vaccines claim any credit for vanquishing measles as a deadly disease? While that is the most dramatic vaccine statistic that I encountered, all infectious diseases had similar trajectories, in that they all declined with the rise in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene before there were any medical interventions for them. But readers of the mainstream media or medical journals would rarely see it acknowledged. One of my favorite medical bloggers recently wrote an article asking why American newborns are vaccinated for a sexually transmitted disease. Even by the official statistics, millions of vaccines are given to prevent one severe case of hepatitis B. It is surreal.

Vaccine Injuries

Vaccines are violent interventions. Vaccine promoters would have the public believe that vaccines unerringly train the immune system to fight off diseases, without any side effects, and that all vaccines are “safe and effective.” There is nothing further from the truth than that statement. When the law was passed in 1986 to shield vaccine makers from liability for vaccine injuries, the text of the law literally stated that vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe.” But a reader of today’s mainstream media would never see such an admission, as “safe and effective” is the mantra, as if the media was trying to pull a Jedi mind trick on the public. The media is a mouthpiece for the medical racket. When the 1986 law was passed, a court was established to pay the victims of vaccination, but it immediately degenerated into a kangaroo court that rejects most claims. Vaccines always cause injury. Violence always does. People who are healthier can shrug off the insult without any visible injury, but vaccines have visibly injured most recipients, and chronic conditions are the most common, although acute injuries, including death, are far more common than officially recognized. The medical racket has always covered up the injuries from medical interventions, and the captured government and media have nearly always been accomplices. Vaccines kill about 10,000 infants a year in the USA.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic was my big wakeup call on the infectious disease racket. My original medical racket essay was more focused on degenerative disease, especially cancer. Virtually all degenerative diseases have their root in metabolic disease, which primarily comes from eating processed food, which I first learned in 1970. I really did not pay much attention to the infectious disease racket that Anthony Fauci helmed until COVID-19 hit, and reading Kennedy’s masterpiece was a watershed moment for me.

From suppressing the likely lab origin of COVID 19 to the draconian and unscientific lockdowns and masks, and suppressing the highly effective early treatments to make way for the deadly, ineffective, and lucrative patented treatments was a big wakeup call for millions of Americans.

The so-called COVID vaccines were not really vaccines at all, but calling the treatments vaccines once again allowed their makers to dodge any legal liability for the 100 million Americans who were injured or killed by the official COVID treatments. One of my college roommates was crippled by the vaccine while the other was likely killed by it.

We’ll see what kind of dent Kennedy and friends can make.