With RFK, Jr.’s confirmation as head of the USA’s medical bureaucracy, it is time for some more medical-racket Substack posts, but first, I want to bring them under one roof, as I have them scattered across my posts. I’ll also cover some new territory in coming posts.

I have written about the medical racket since the 1990s, and when I eventually update my medical racket essay, it will receive quite a makeover. The basic themes will not change, but it has very little on what I am calling Medical Racket, Version 2.0.

This was my introductory post on the medical racket, and this post dealt with the history of Western medicine at some length. This post deals with the unscientific roots of Western medicine, and this post deals with its corruption. The medical and energy rackets both sit on false theoretical foundations. Nearly all Western medical interventions for chronic disease are worthless. I also go into some depth on vaccination, the vaccine/autism connection, and I made some posts on the COVID-19 pandemic (1, 2), as the medical racket was in our faces as never before.

The connection between chemical poisoning and disease has been neglected, and polio and AIDS almost certainly come from chemical poisoning, not the polio and HIV viruses. Degenerative and infectious disease prevention and treatment have become huge rackets, as the distinction between symptoms and causes is largely ignored. But not all is lost, as the recent victory over fluoridation I did not expect to live to see. I expect that Kennedy will move to stop putting an industrial waste into our water supply while calling it medicine. It is a measure of how far the Democrats went off the deep end that Donald Trump had to be the voice of reason on the trans craze and the First Amendment.

The above covers the gist of my Substack posts on Western medicine so far, but I have some new territory to cover. Because of COVID and the current vaccination insanity, I have not written much on degenerative diseases in recent years, the orthodox treatments, and the alternatives. I’ll make some posts on those. But I will first deal with infectious diseases, the germ theory, vaccines, and how improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene is what conquered infectious disease, not vaccines and antibiotics. My favorite statistic on that is that the measles death rate in England had declined by 99.96% before the measles vaccine was introduced. Measles was a mild childhood disease when I was a child, which helped train my immune system for a lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed. Today, measles outbreaks are the cause of hysteria, as we saw in the Kennedy confirmation hearings.

After watching the farce of the Kennedy confirmation hearings, I have an observation to make: anybody who claims that vaccines have been proven safe and the vaccine/autism connection has been scientifically disproven is either ignorant or lying. For none of the vaccines given to American children today has there ever been any credible safety testing, namely long-term studies that compared all health outcomes for vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. There is literally no excuse for that, other than that the vaccine interests know full well that their vaccines are not safe. I consider Paul Offit’s dismissal of no valid control group to be intentionally deceptive.

Even Congress admitted that vaccines were unsafe when it passed the law to protect vaccine makers from liability for harm that their vaccines inflict, which began the era of pincushioning American children with vaccines, which is “coincidentally” when their chronic diseases began skyrocketing, and Fauci and friends refused to investigate it, even after Congress ordered them to. The vaccine/autism connection has also never had any credible investigation that disproved it. Kennedy co-authored a book on scouring the medical literature that largely inadvertently compared vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, and unsurprisingly, the vaccinated populations had multiples, even an order of magnitude and more, of chronic conditions over unvaccinated populations.

When I saw Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and others attack Kennedy for stating that there are safety issues with vaccines, that was the voice of Big Pharma talking. It was amazing to witness that. Those Senators were either brainwashed or lying.

In what I call the Fifth Epoch, humanity will know health as it never has, when all people will live to be at least 100 and will be healthy the entire way. We certainly will not get there with today’s medical racket that seeks to invasively treat people from birth and even before, as it rakes in trillions at the expense of the public’s health, in collusion with food processors and others. We’ll see what kind of dent Kennedy can make.