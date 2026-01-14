Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

The current media blitz of disinformation around Iran is a textbook example of consent manufacturing for war. Even worse than when that book was written due to more concentrated media ownership.

It is unfortunate albeit unsurprising that Prof Chomsky could not apply that methodology to the COVID Operation arguably the most successful psychological global operation of disinformation and coercion ever. A gift that keeps on giving due to the awful coerced injections. Unsurprising since most of the institutional Left cedes an exemption to the pharma/medical cartel. Ideological blindness coming home to roost.

I had an inadvertent front row seat to this display of ideological blindness and it was not fun.

