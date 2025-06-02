My Substack experiment is part of my effort to attain a little more visibility for what I do. Long ago, I did a series of interviews over several years, and I have lately been interested in doing more. Yesterday, I briefly mentioned one of my attempts. I have been at Substack for over ten months, I have banned only about one person per month, which is better than I expected, and there have been some catfishing attempts. But all in all, it has not been bad. I have a thousand Substack followers and subscribers. A few have stepped up and are beginning the kinds of discussions that I seek. I’ll write until I can’t anymore and I have other avenues to pursue, but for now, I mainly seek to have comprehensive discussions around the material that I have presented. There is plenty to choose from.

Several that I banned tried to drag me into their rabbit holes and then attacked me when I would not play along. This post is a list of topics that I am happy to publicly discuss, and those that I would rather not. Here goes.

For starters, in my most recent comprehensive essays (1, 2), there are at least a thousand topics worth discussing. That is largely why I wrote those essays, to begin those discussions. The below topics are all covered in my work, usually extensively.

What a world of abundance looks like and what its transformative effect could be for humanity and Earth: This could almost be a hard stop, right here. It is really what my work is all about, and it is by far the most satisfying topic for me to write about.

How to manifest that world of abundance, and the failed approaches: This is the primary upshot of work – how to get to that world of abundance. My life was wrecked in its pursuit, and I have come to my approach by many years of trial and error.

The history of life on Earth and the human journey: This is most of what my comprehensive essays cover, from the beginning of life on Earth to today. Those many topics come from that aspect of my work.

The state of the biosphere and existential threats to humanity: This is one of the many sobering aspects of my work. Humanity definitely has its toes over the edge of the abyss, and we might drag the world down with us.

How to be healthy: What I began learning at age 12. It is pretty simple, really. Exercise and stay away from toxins, in our sustenance (primarily processed food), and what people ingest to get buzzes of various kinds (caffeine, alcohol, etc.), which are always addictive.

The medical racket: From the degenerative disease (1) and infectious disease rackets to pregnancy and childbirth interventions to the indoctrination process.

The COVID-19 pandemic: From its origins to who died from it and why, to masking and lockdowns, to early treatments and their organized suppression to make way for the worthless, deadly, but lucrative patented treatments to its effects on societies.

The other global rackets, including: energy, media, military, spooks, banking, and organized religion.

American history: Perhaps more important, the history that schoolchildren are taught versus far more honest renderings of the events.

World history: Including the rise and fall of civilizations, wars, migrations, genocides, Europe’s conquest of the world, the Domestication and Industrial Revolutions, and so on.

The world’s best heating system and the world’s best heat engines: I was directly involved with those, and studied them at length.

The USA’s love affair with Nazis: Including what we see happening in Ukraine today.

Other current events: Such as the genocide in Gaza (I’ll largely defer to the work of people such as Sam Husseini for that topic), but I tend to go easy on what I call retail politics, as it is nowhere near as important to humanity’s fate as it might seem. It is mostly for show.

Organized suppression and global elites: I lived through the suppression, and my discussions of global elites (not the retail elite, such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk) are pretty conservative and I stay away from much speculation. Global elites ruined my life and the lives of many in my life, but I tend to not focus on them too much. They are not the root of our problems.

Those in my pantheon: Dennis Lee, Brian O’Leary, Mr. Professor, Gary Wean, Ed Herman, Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn, Ralph McGehee, Sam Husseini, Chris Black, Bill Ryan, and some others.

The JFK assassination: Especially how Gary Wean’s testimony relates to it.

The paranormal and the afterlife: Many aspects of it. I have probably studied this subject more than any other.

The ET issue: Various aspects of it. I’ll defer to Steven Greer on much of it, but he has also made big missteps, such as his obsession with his “mini-alien,” which is almost certainly a human fetus. My scientist pals have expressed their dismay about that aspect of Greer’s work, and it makes Ed Mitchell’s alleged comments understandable. People need to exercise keen discernment while exploring the fringes. I think that Brian got sucked into the Face on Mars issue by people who sought to leverage his fame. I have had extraordinary UFO experiences at James Gilliland’s ranch, and most of the exotic technology that my friend was shown likely came from reverse-engineered ET technology. These are big issues, and there are many ways to go awry.

Organized skepticism: From Carl Sagan to space debunkers to my skeptical stalker.

The megafauna and human extinctions: An area that I kind of specialized in during my studies.

The Trans Craze: I see it as really just symptomatic of the postmodernist insanity that has infected so many, thanks to people such as Michel Foucault. It is not easy to become a sentient species.

What I would rather not discuss:

What global elites are up to and how to defeat them: Other than what I am doing, which deals with them very indirectly. They are not the focus of my work, and most of what I hear about them is tabloid-level gossip. I don’t trust anybody who says that they know all about what is happening at that level.

Faked Moon landings: We really landed men on the Moon with chemical rockets, and I never saw any good evidence to suggest otherwise. The bar is very high for me to reconsider the issue, but people keep coming to me with rubbish that has been recycled for a generation. Brian really regretted getting sucked into the issue, and he kind of sucked me in.

Whether the Jewish Holocaust really happened or was intended: Kind of like flat-Earth “theorizing,” to this day, I see people who argue that the Jewish Holocaust either never happened, was exaggerated, and the like. Those arguments cannot be made in good faith, if anybody is the slightest bit acquainted with the evidence. Many Holocaust Deniers play a dirty game that can gull the unwary.

The idea that Global Warming is some kind of elite hoax or that deluded scientists are just imagining it: This is similar to Holocaust Denial, and the granddaddy of today’s movement was an oil company shill. That does not mean that elites not are trying to capitalize on the issue. They always do, on such issues.

The many alternative physics models that various camps promote: I have seen probably a dozen of them over the years, and their primary upshot is free energy, but I already know that it exists. Only when that technology comes into the open will the issues be resolved, at least partly. I await that day, and am not very interested in the alternative models. They can’t all be right. Sparky Sweet’s paper is worth a read, as Sparky had functioning free-energy prototypes, but even he was mystified by how they worked.

The idea that there is unlimited oil just waiting to be drilled: Even if abiotic oil theory was valid, and I have strong doubts about it, it won’t help us in this century, as we rapidly run out of drillable oil.

The idea that there were recent (or coming) pole shifts, celestial catastrophes, and literal interpretation of ancient texts (Velikovsky, Sitchin, etc.), that Antarctica was ice-free several centuries ago, etc.: I began snooping into these areas over 30 years ago, and gradually lost interest when they flew in the face of everything that I have seen come out of archeology, geology, astronomy, etc. Literalist interpretations of ancient texts comprise a shaky way to go about investigating such events.

Ancient technologically advanced civilizations: I am not against the idea, but I have never seen any credible evidence for them. People endlessly recycle the same “evidence.” If there is ever good, credible evidence, I’ll take a look, but what people keep presenting is amateur archeology and tabloid-level “evidence” that I got tired of looking at long ago.

All manner of fringe and “conspiratorial” topics that I do not consider very valid or important, even if valid: There are many pet theories out there that people get lured into with clever presentations that they find attractive, for one reason or another. I have looked into many of them, and few were valid or important if they were. Even if the necropolis at Giza was built with exotic technology (extremely unlikely, in my opinion) or is on some ley line, or it was some kind of esoteric power generator, I highly doubt that studying it is going to solve our current problems. Also, these fringe areas have plenty of fraudulent operators who happily shear the sheep, usually catering to the scientifically illiterate, the gullible, the paranoid, the lonely, etc. Some are merely invincibly deluded, and I do not care to sort out the deluded from the criminals (“skeptics” are similar). It is virtually all a waste of time, especially with what I have on my plate. People have regularly dumped their fringe rubbish at my feet and expected me to sort through it for them. No thanks.