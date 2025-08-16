A generation ago, Brian O’Leary told me that seven cartels control the global economy. From what I had seen, that was not surprising. The seven cartels are:

1. Energy (with a bullet)

2. Medicine

3. Media

4. Military

5. Intelligence

6. Banking

7. Organized religion

They interlock at the top with the global elite (and I have summarized my posts on them). I heard Steven Greer say that about 200-300 people run the show at the top, with a couple of dozen at the apex. That squares with information that I have seen for many years, and I’ll buy it.

But those are just the rackets at the top. There are many others, and they can complement each other. The media enables the other rackets, for instance. Big Food’s processed food provides the patients for the medical racket, in what I have called vertical integration. The trans craze is another medical-racket bonanza. The rackets can connect in surreal ways.

My companies were attacked by the energy and medical rackets at the same time, as I got both barrels. I have summarized my medical-racket posts more than once. The medical racket has been in everybody’s face in recent years, but the energy racket is the big one. The energy racket can be seen in the fraudulent mainstream energy “solutions,” which Brian said were all too little and too late.

The rackets all have similar sociologies (1) and flimsy ideological foundations. They all have their cheerleaders and attack dogs (1, 2). I am all too familiar with organized suppression and its tactics, to keep the energy racket in the chips.

This is what a world of scarcity and fear looks like. Ultimately, those rackets are all rooted in the energy issue, energy scarcity in particular, and they all will vanish in what I call the Fifth Epoch (1), along with global elites. The global elite know this, which is why their organized-suppression activities are so ardent.