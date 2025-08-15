As a disillusioned idealist who has been at it for a lifetime, I have had many sobering moments. I went through years of idealism and disillusionment before my supernatural introduction to the man who became my partner. Dennis Lee is the most amazing person that I have ever had the privilege of knowing. He was the Indiana Jones of the free-energy field, who should be dead dozens of times over, and I recently wrote about how prison officials repeatedly tried to get him murdered by the inmates. Those are the last of the murder attempts that I am aware of. After TPTB couldn’t kill him, they kept up with the legal attacks and got him banned from the energy industry in the USA. My professor who became my partner helped me save Dennis’s life, and his participation ruined and shortened his life. It was the greatest sorrow of my journey, which has had plenty of them. Some were Shakespearian-level tragedies. The early death of Dennis’s wife Alison haunts me.

My efforts since 1990 have been largely devoted to picking up the pieces of my shattered life, studying, and writing. Once in a while, I encountered kindred spirits, people who lived by their consciences and were not afraid to speak out and act. There are not many like them on the planet. When I encountered them, they usually could not get rid of me, and I carried their spears at times. This post will summarize my writings on those people.

I met Brian O’Leary in 1991, and we hit it off. He had been exploring the fringes since his 1979 remote-viewing experience (1) ruined him as a mainstream scientist, and he was just getting his feet wet in the free-energy field. I became his biographer and have summarized his life at Substack. I also did an audio version. Brian was not just a celebrity dabbler in the free-energy field, but he had important things to say (1, 2, 3). I wish that Brian had lived to see the current furor over Mars missions and colonization. I carried Brian’s free-energy spears to his life’s end. I recently watched the movie of Gerard O’Neill’s life, who was Brian’s close colleague. Brian’s life was shortened by an incident related to the military and UFOs, as the spooks can play hardball. I sure miss Brian.

Dennis tried to mount a free-energy effort by rallying the right, and Brian tried to rally the left. Neither effort really had a chance, and not only from the united opposition, but their allies often betrayed them. That said, I have witnessed plenty of heroism from both the right and left, and it could really cost them, including their lives. Danny Casolaro and Paul Wilcher paid with their lives for digging up DC muck, and Eugene Mallove may have also paid that price for stirring things up around DC.

Before we were wiped out in my home town, people arrived to warn us and share their stories (1, 2). That alone was heroic. After we were raided, I met the founder of the paralegal group that helped us with our lawsuits over our civil rights violations, and I heard him talk of their challenges, of people being murdered, and how their compound was burned down and bulldozed while they were at church. They were right-wingers from Montana, but highly heroic. When I met Gary Wean in my hour of need, his advice was critical in my springing Dennis from jail with my professor. They don’t come much more heroic than Gary, and his knowledge of the JFK assassination was only a bonus. Gary also survived a murder attempt, which comes with the territory. I have summarized Gary’s life at Substack and I also did an audio post.

Steven Greer had similar travails. Many other medical professionals and scientists who ran afoul of the medical racket also had hell to pay.

Christopher Black took on the American Empire repeatedly, had his life threatened by the CIA, and made a dictator’s hit list. Chris’s life was likely shortened by his adventures. I am in tears as I write this.

Ralph McGehee’s heroic journey is legendary, as a CIA case officer who eventually figured out the real game and spoke out, at great personal cost.

Those people risked and often lost their lives, as their work made various elites and other scoundrels uncomfortable, to the degree where the threat had to be neutralized.

I also encountered many people or their work, in which they did not risk their lives so much as risk having their careers and lives ruined, which often happened. And even they could get injured, such as earlier this year, when the State Department’s goons gave Sam Husseini a concussion for daring to ask questions in a rigged press conference. Max Blumenthal narrowly escaped that fate. Sam would say that his concussion was trivial, compared to the hundreds of Palestinian media workers murdered by Israel in Gaza, which looks like Hiroshima today, and the USA’s hands are very bloody in this genocide, as usual.

Howard Zinn was clubbed unconscious by a cop as a teenager, when he joined a protest, and it primed him for a lifetime of heroic activism. Howard was a giant among imperial midgets in academia, as were Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky. Ed and Chris helped me understand what the West was doing to Africa. Joe Lauria and his stable of authors at Consortium News have long been heroes to me. They generally have had hell to pay, such as how Craig Murray was kangarooed into prison. Consortium was Ed’s go-to news site in his last years. The irreverent Matt Taibbi has been on a hero’s journey for many years, and he came to my attention when he took on Wall Street during the Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, which is a near-and-dear subject of mine. I love reading Paul Thacker’s work, as he is another light in the darkness.

I encountered the work of saints such as John Robbins, turning his back on fame and fortune to pursue the truth and health. I eventually learned that Bucky Fuller was the professional grandfather that I didn’t know I had, and our paths were similar.

The in-our-faces insanity of recent years has awakened people who refused to remain silent, such as on the COVID-19 pandemic and the trans craze. Kara Dansky lost her career as a human-rights attorney for speaking out on how the trans craze tramples the rights of women and children. She has a place of prominence on my Substack page, as do several MDs and others who woke up, especially during COVID, such as Pierre Kory and Peter McCullough, who may be the world’s most published cardiologist. Kory’s close colleague is Paul Marik, who I believe is the world’s most published emergency-room MD. These are not fringe nuts. All three men had their medical credentials revoked for speaking out on the COVID response. That echoes the fate of Peter Duesberg, whose career was ruined by Anthony Fauci when he dissented from the HIV/AIDS paradigm. Duesberg was the world’s foremost virologist when he registered his dissent. Celia Farber had her career ruined by exposing Fauci’s AIDS racket. They paid the price for speaking out and exposing the medical racket. Long before COVID, my medical-racket studies were helped by the work of people such as Suzanne Humphries, another dissident MD who exposed vaccination, as well as Richard Moskowitz and heroic others.

Of the 3,000 books in my personal library, a significant fraction is by heroic authors who challenged establishment dogma of many kinds. An example is David Stannard’s masterpiece on the genocide that Europe and its political descendants inflicted on the Western Hemisphere. When Ward Churchill followed his lead with his own book, he was soon kangarooed out of his career. On the edge of the fringes, Bill Ryan and James Gilliland have performed heroically.

I now come to the curious case of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I am the only person on the Internet who carries Gary’s torch, and Gary knew three weeks after the JFK hit that Oswald did not do it. Nobody has to believe me or Gary on this, but they just have to compare the chapter of Gary’s 1987 book versus the Operation Northwoods document that was declassified in 1997, which should remove about 100% of anybody’s doubt on Gary’s reporting. Because of other events in Gary’s life, such as having a conversation with Jack Ruby in 1947, Gary became the originator of the “Israel did it” hypothesis of the JFK hit. While Israel was definitely a beneficiary of JFK’s murder and may well have been involved at some level, I doubt that Israelis were the masterminds. The USA’s Eastern Oligarchy and military-industrial complex likely were, in my view, and there is evidence for that. I have provided my thoughts on the matter of Israel’s involvement. For me, the greatest lesson of the JFK hit was not who did it, but how the American president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it was all covered up. For me, JFK’s murder marked the permanent demotion of the American presidency. All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it.

Until 2013, the only thing that I knew about RFK, Jr., was that he was a heroin addict when young. I can only imagine what having your father and uncle murdered in that fashion can do to somebody. I worked for the Kennedys the day before I became Dennis’s partner, and a few months later, RFK, Jr.’s older brother called our office to insult Dennis, so my relationship to the Kennedys is complex.

When I heard RFK, Jr., go on national TV in 2013 and state that his father never believed the Warren Commission’s conclusions, it was the first such admission that I ever knew a Kennedy to make, and he rose in my esteem with that admission. I didn’t hear of him again until the COVID pandemic, and his organization’s site became my go-to source for COVID information. I wrote my original medical-racket essay around 2000, and while I wrote about the germ theory of disease and vaccines, I was more focused on the degenerative-disease racket, especially the cancer racket. I was aware of Peter Duesberg’s fate for challenging AIDS dogma, but I was ignorant of the infectious-disease racket that Anthony Fauci was building. That all changed when I read RFK, Jr.’s masterpiece on Fauci. I also read Kennedy’s A Letter to Liberals, on how the Democratic Party had lost its way and only bore a faint resemblance to the Party under his uncle and Franklin Roosevelt. I read some of his other works, and when he ran for president for the 2024 election, it looked like I would cast my first vote for president since Ralph Nader in 2000. But I was appalled by his stance of unconditional support for Israel. It almost made me think that he was well aware of the possible Israeli connection to his father’s and uncle’s murders and took the path of self-preservation. I don’t know what the truth is, but it was bizarre to me to see Kennedy’s stance on Israel, especially as it is committing genocide in Gaza. He seemed fairly well-versed on the USA’s imperial foreign policy.

Until probably the past decade, while I was sure that Oswald did not kill JFK, I was kind of lukewarm on JFK as president, and I was probably influenced by lefty writings. My views on his presidency have changed in the past decade and it won more of my respect, with all of his legendary philandering aside (it seems that most presidents did that, alas). Today, my basic view has not changed that JFK was murdered because his policies were contrary to various capitalist and imperial interests. What has changed in the past decade is that I came to understand better how much JFK’s policies would have riled up capitalist and imperial interests. When I heard from the original Watergate attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue, it made immediate sense to me, and my guess is that it was related to his efforts to end the Cold War, and especially his proposed joint manned mission to the Moon with the Soviet Union.

Other than perhaps JFK, I am not a fan of any American president. That said, I was floored when RFK, Jr., joined Trump’s campaign. I have heard, and don’t seriously doubt, that the assassination attempt on Trump brought both men closer together, if only from shared trauma. One thing is for sure: there has never been anybody remotely close to RFK, Jr., at the head of the American medical bureaucracy, and I have written on what I hope that Kennedy accomplishes during his tenure. He has a tall task ahead of him, but he sure is trying, as the media attacks him daily, but it is a mouthpiece for the medical racket. These are strange times to be an American.

I consider the people I named in this post to be part of that nobler fraction of humanity that has always been very rare. They and unnamed others helped inspire my efforts, and they will always have my gratitude. They give me hope that humanity will turn the corner and avoid the abyss that looms. I have generally considered my pantheon to be pretty small, but in writing this post, I have realized that it is not that small.